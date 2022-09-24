What courses can you currently do fees-free that give you the greatest payoff?

The offer of “fees-free” study is tempting more people to think about pursuing further education. But which fees-free courses will give you a better pay off in the long run?

Fees-free education offers students their first year of tertiary study or two years training, up to the value of $12,000, free of charge.

It’s not the only path to free study, though. The Southern Institute of Technology offers free education to domestic students for study at all levels, with courses in agriculture, creative arts, beauty, education, construction, hospitality, music and exercise.

Toi Ohomai, one of the largest tertiary education providers in New Zealand, offers fees-free courses for a number of career pathways including agriculture, architecture, automotive, business, forestry, horticulture, fashion, and transport and logistics.

A lot of the courses available can be completed in a year – including a Certificate in Exercise (Level 4), Diploma in Tourism and Travel (Level 5), Diploma in Networking (Level 6), and Diploma in Business (Project Management).

So which will give you the best earning potential?

Automotive Technician

According to MTA, there is a chronic shortage of qualified automotive technicians throughout New Zealand.

Research website MoneyHub said because of this shortage, automotive engineers were making good money and had a strong prospect of remaining fully employed.

Automotive technicians could grow into workshop management roles or look to buy their own workshop later on.

123RF Trade-qualified automotive technicians were paid $24 to $37 per hour for new hires.

Apprenticeships through MITO offer trainees the chance to earn as they learn, and fees should be minimal or paid by the employer.

Trade qualified automotive technicians were paid $24 to $37 per hour for new hires.

Electrician

The three to four years of work and study it takes to become a registered electrician work could be covered solely by an apprenticeship.

Apprentices could start on the legal training wage of $16.96 per hour, but pay would often be higher, MoneyHub said.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff The three to four years of work and study it takes to become a registered electrician work can be covered solely by an apprenticeship.

According to CareersNZ, qualified electricians earn between $25 to $32 an hour and experienced electricians that work in specialist fields or their own businesses can earn between $80,000 to $100,000 a year.

IT Sector roles: Programmers, IT architects and software developers

It’s no secret IT is one of the highest-paid industries in New Zealand.

The average pay in the IT sector had climbed 3% year-on-year in the second quarter of this year to reach $120,365, according to Trade Me Jobs. IT architects were the highest earners with an average salary of $185,187.

The time it takes to study varies with each role – but some certificates and diplomas are fees-free, while those that went for more than a year had the first year free.

The median salary was $57,000, with a $53,000 to $62,000 range and the median salary after five years was $77,000.

Agriculture

Last month more than half of the 100 most popular jobs listed on Trade me were in the agriculture, fishing, and forestry category.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The dairy industry had a mean salary of $64,658, beef and sheep earned $62,352 and arable $65,498.

In the second quarter, the average salary in agriculture, fishing and forestry was $62,915, up 6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The dairy industry had a mean salary of $64,658, beef and sheep earned $62,352 and arable $65,498.

For most farm working jobs you don't need a qualification, as skills are learnt on the job, but a qualification can help further your career if you decide to specialise.

Most workers were also provided with accommodation, power, phone, food, meat, milk, firewood and a private vehicle.