Time for NZ dads to get paid parental leave, Retirement Commission says

In New Zealand, men have no ring-fenced entitlement to paid parental leave.

Paid leave for new dads could help close the gender pay gap and set women up for a fairer retirement, the Retirement Commission says.

On average, women in New Zealand are paid 9% less than men, a difference which affects retirement savings as well as pay packets.

A recent report from Te Ara Ahunga Ora The Retirement Commission revealed women have 20% less in their KiwiSaver accounts than men.

Te Ara Ahunga Ora policy director, Dr Suzy Morrissey​, said that was partly due to the majority of childcare being undertaken by mothers, rather than fathers.

With less than 2% of paid parental leave being taken by fathers, becoming a parent had a limited impact on men’s paid work, in comparison to women.

However, research showed the introduction of dedicated leave entitlement for new dads to allow them to be at home with their children, too, could help address that disparity.

“The key thing we know from overseas is that it needs to be dedicated – it’s crucial that it’s their own leave, in addition to the 26 weeks available now,” Morrissey said.

“To really get the best value from it, in terms of taking time away from work and getting used to domestic responsibilities, it would need to be a minimum of four weeks’ paid leave.”

1 NEWS International Women's Day on March 8 prompted more introspection over pay gaps.

Both parents could be on leave simultaneously, which could help address the division of childcare early on.

Research has shown the parental leave system, as it stands, can force men back into work and families into traditional patterns of childrearing, where the man is the breadwinner and the woman the homemaker. This perpetuates the gender pay gap, can place strain on relationships, and may make it harder for men to form bonds with their children, and for women to continue their careers.

New Zealand is one of only a handful of countries – including Canada, Israel and Costa Rica – where new fathers have no statutory entitlement to paid parental leave.

The 26 weeks of Government-mandated paid parental leave is tied to the birthing parent, considered by default the primary caregiver.

The maximum weekly rate is $661.12 before tax and, while the woman can transfer some or all of her parental leave, just over 1 per cent of this is taken by men.

“Research shows fathers are more likely to take parental leave if it’s well-paid – around two-thirds of what they were earning,” Morrissey said.

“That’s important to consider because you wouldn’t expect to see two different pay rates, so it’s more of an indication that we need to look at the rate being paid now.”

While “partner’s leave” is available, that is only for up to two weeks and is unpaid. Beyond that, the parents must decide who is the “primary carer”.

More often than not, that responsibility falls to the mother, leading to an extension of the gender pay gap as women reduce the time they can contribute to KiwiSaver, Morrissey said.

A study by the Southern Initiative, a social innovation unit of Auckland Council, found even the unpaid partner’s leave was inaccessible for many men.

To be eligible, they must have been with their main employer for at least 12 months, criteria more than a third of wage earners didn’t meet.

For Māori men, this rose to 44% per cent, compared to 42% of Pasifika men and around 30% of Pākehā and Asian.

Although not a legal requirement, some companies, including Vodafone, Lion NZ and KPMG, have introduced policies providing paid parental leave for partners.

Vodafone spokesperson Ellen Sinclair​ said the telco provided two weeks’ leave at full pay for partners, a policy that had been in place for several years.

“We understand that juggling career, family and life can be a challenge, and we offer parents at Vodafone both support and flexibility when they choose to return to work,” she said.

“We regularly review our leave policies and how they continue to work for our people.”

Late last year, liquor company Lion NZ extended its 12 weeks’ paid parental leave to all employees regardless of gender or parenting role, while accounting giant KPMG offered 18 weeks leave at full salary for both primary or secondary caregivers.