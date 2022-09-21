Online listing of fake certification plates removed after NZTA intervention

An image of the fake plates. Engravings from a special engraver would usually be used to inscribe details in the black areas of the plate.

Fake vehicle certification plates have been sold online but the counterfeits are probably easy to spot.

A Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) spokesperson said online listings for the counterfeit plates were removed from an overseas website quickly after concerns were raised.

Low Volume Vehicle Technical Association (LVVTA) operations officer Ken McAdam said the fakes were easy to spot because they misspelled vehicle, so that it read “low volume venicle technical association”.

“There are some pretty obvious things, like the colouring on the plate,” he said.

A low-volume vehicle certification plate is required whenever a light vehicle is modified, which includes the likes of changed suspension, upgrading to power steering, or making changes to a brake system.

Even if the typo and colouring did not raise suspicions, the NZTA spokesperson said the LVVTA no longer issued the type of engraved certification plates being counterfeited, replacing them with a new circular electronic device containing a microchip.

“LVVTA is also working on further certification protection where the public can check for accurate plate information themselves on the LVVTA website – that is, when purchasing a modified vehicle,” the spokesperson said.

McAdam said the same system would soon be available for the older engraved plates as well, allowing buyers to check the information on the vehicle matched the vehicle they were buying.

“Hopefully that is up and running in the next three to four weeks, and that has come as a direct result of this forgery rearing its head again.”

McAdam attempted to purchase one of the fake plates to compare it with the real thing but it never arrived.

“They may have taken the money and never delivered – who knows. It is like everything, you get what you pay for,” he said.

McAdam said the plates, which were being sold on AliExpress, had been going for $70 for four or one plate for $28.

McAdam said he was not aware of any vehicle owners being caught with the fake plates yet and AliExpress reported few had been sold.

Supplied A user on a Facebook buy, sell and swap page for Nissan owners advertised the fake plates he had available.

The NZTA spokesperson said if any vehicle was found to have counterfeit plates, the police were informed.

If NZTA was notified of a vehicle with a counterfeit plate, the vehicle’s inspection record might be revoked, meaning the vehicle would need to be assessed and recertified by a low-volume vehicle certifier before a new warrant of fitness could be issued.

“The LVVTA is also keen to hear from anyone who may have information,” the spokesperson said.

“When a vehicle is modified, it is critical that the vehicle’s integrity is not compromised and that it remains safe to drive.

Supplied Certification plates from the LVVTA are now small disks with an internal chip, which carries all the data on a vehicle.

“The certification process ensures this, and we encourage people to follow the process correctly and put safety first.”

McAdam said the last time there was an issue with fake plates was in 2013, which resulted in a Wellington-based motor mechanic being charged with fraud and given 100 hours of community service.

Someone found to be creating counterfeit plates could also be charged with forgery.