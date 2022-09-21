More than 400 Kiwis still not receiving Russian pensions 6 months on

An unintended consequence of sanctions on Russia's financial institutions means more than 400 Kiwis have been unable to access a portion of their pension payments for six months.

Now, Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson is calling on the Government to find a workaround.

“I have the deepest sympathy for people affected by this serious geopolitical conflict and the immense stress this has on individuals,” Wrightson said.

“We know many New Zealanders aged 65 and over rely on NZ Super to get by and need every dollar.”

READ MORE:

* More than 400 NZ pensioners fail to receive payments due to Russian sanctions

* A look at the West's escalating sanctions on Russia

* What would a Russian debt default mean for the world?

* Pensioners stuck in Australia because of Covid won't lose NZ Super entitlements



If the system was too inflexible to accommodate these shocks then it was not working well enough, she said.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Retirement commissioner Jane Wrightson says many New Zealander rely on very dollar of their pension entitlements, so the Government needs to figure out a way to ensure these pensions make it into people’s accounts.

But the Ministry of Social Development says there’s not much it can do under the current legislation, and the minister says a law change isn’t on the table.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, which is responsible for administering the sanctions, has issued updated guidance to the banks explicitly telling them to allow these pension payments into the country.

The Government’s direct deduction scheme means those who are eligible for both NZ Super and an overseas pension have their overseas pension payments deducted from the total NZ Super amount.

In this case, 426 people who live in New Zealand are eligible for NZ Super, but they are also eligible for at least some Russian Federation pension payments, because they have lived or worked in Russia.

The scheme saves the government money in NZ Super payments – in 2020, the country saved about $450 million by deducting overseas pensions.

The issue in this case is that the portion of the pension these people usually receive from the Pension Fund of Russia is being stopped short of its transfer into New Zealand bank accounts, due to the sanctions on financial institutions, including Russia’s SberBank which carries out the wire transfers to New Zealand accounts.

Pavel Golovkin/AP Sberbank is responsible for transmitting Russian pension fund money to people around the world. But this money has been stuck in Russia since global and domestic sanctions were applied in March and April.

The banks all say it's out of their hands, as this money is blocked long before it reaches them, due to Russia's Sberbank being removed from the international money transfer system known as SWIFT..

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni says officials haven't given up on finding a solution, but admits it's complex. And so far, they haven't had any luck.

Meanwhile, people like Larissa's 85-year-old mother are watching with increasing anxiety as their savings are eroded.

Larissa, who did not want her surname used due to concern for her mother, said the pension was her parents’ only form of income.

Her mother, who lives in a rest home on Auckland’s North Shore, has been missing out on almost $40 a week since the sanctions were introduced in April.

Her mother was already fragile, she said, adding that her father had also become upset by the situation.

While it might not be a large amount of money, over time, Larissa’s mother had noticed her account balance decreasing, leaving her daughter to top up her funds.

“Her funds are diminishing - slowly but surely.”

MSD estimates the annual value of these pension payments to be $1.5m, as of the start of April. The average value per person receiving Russian pension payments is about $3700 a year. Of course, the amount fluctuates with the value of the Russian ruble.

Larissa said she felt she had been “brushed off” by MSD.

“This war is going to take years. What are we going to do in the meantime?”

Leo Correa/AP Neither the war, nor the sanctions, look set to end any time soon. In the meantime, 426 Kiwis are missing out on their pensions, and no-one knows quite what to do. (File photo)

MSD deputy chief executive of policy Simon MacPherson said he recognised the impact the situation was having on people receiving a Russian pension, and the department was actively looking into what could be done to support those affected.

Of the 426 people affected, 14 have requested a formal review as a result of the disruption to their pension entitlements.

The department told those who had made contact that it was unable to remove the deduction from their payments – meaning they could not pay them the full NZ Super amount. But hardship grants were an option for those needing immediate support, if they met the criteria.

MacPherson said MSD was working with other agencies to try and resolve the issue.

The minister also said officials were looking for a solution, but it was taking some time.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Carmel Sepuloni says she hasn’t given up hope of finding a solution to the problem. But so far, no luck.

In a statement, Sepuloni repeatedly reiterated the complexity of the situation, saying officials at MSD, MFAT and the banks were doing all they could to resolve the issue.

“It is complex, and involves a number of partners and electronic payment systems, there is no easy fix.”

And while she confirmed the Government had no plans to amend the legislation “as it works well in the vast majority of circumstances”, she did not say exactly what alternative solutions were being canvassed.

“What can be done, is being done. This is an unprecedented situation and work to address it is ongoing,” she said.

Meanwhile, an MFAT spokesperson said the ministry had been in discussion with New Zealand banks regarding its guidance that directs them to process Russian pension payments into customers’ accounts.

But the banks say it’s not that simple. All the major banks – including ANZ, BNZ, ASB, Westpac and Kiwibank – provided statements that essentially said the same thing: they would assess the release of payments in accordance with domestic and international regulatory obligations, when or if they received those payments.

Since sanctions were imposed on Sberbank, the banks had not received any Russian pension payments because they had been blocked before they reached New Zealand shores.

Others who spoke to Stuff did not want to comment on the record, for fear of drawing the attention of the Russian state.

However, at least one person has been in touch with the Human Rights Commission.

A spokesperson said the issue of access to Russian superannuation had been raised with the Human Rights Commission but no complaints had been resolved yet.

Larissa’s parents moved to New Zealand from Siberia 16 years ago to be closer to their family.

Things had been going well until now, she said.

“My parents honestly don’t deserve to be treated like this just because they come from a certain country.”