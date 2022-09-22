Peanut butter king's not-so-nuts idea for World Car Free Day

Pic's Peanut Butter founder Pic Picot has closed the car park and is offering free coffees to staff who carpool for Word Car Free Day.

The founder of Pic's Peanut Butter has closed off his entire car park to promote car-less travel for World Car Free Day.

Pic Picot closed Pic's Peanut Butter World’s car park. A sign has been placed at the entrance to the carpark, saying it was closed for the day, and planters had been forklifted into carpark, stopping people from entering. .

Picot said he came up with the idea when he saw World Car Free Day was scheduled for this Thursday.

While closing entire the car park could potentially affect customers, such as international tourists and campervan holidayers and Nelsonians from visiting the factory for the day, Picot said it was important individuals took action in combating climate change.

Frances Chin/Stuff Café owner Orsi Torok and Picot stand in the empty car park on Thursday morning.

World Car Free Day encouraged people around the world to travel on foot, by bicycle, or on public transport instead of in a car.

Picot said large businesses such as Pic’s Peanut Butter had the opportunity to lead these changes by example.

Reducing carbon emissions has always been a priority for the business owner, who installed solar panels onto the roof of the factory earlier this year.

As added incentive, staff that walked, cycled, or carpooled would get a free coffee from the factory’s onsite café, PC Eatery.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Cyclists say independence, health, and the environment are all reasons for cycling Christchurch's flat streets.

That morning, members of Pic’s Peanut Butter’s factory team received their free coffee from the café.

Three of them had carpooled to work, getting up extra early to arrive on time for their 6am start.

PC Eatery owner Orsi Torok said she had cycled from Atawhai to Stoke on Thursday, arriving at around 8am.

Torok said she usually drove, but decided to cycle in. The former Amsterdam native said back home, cycling was the norm.

The main differences between New Zealand and the Netherlands were that the Netherlands was flatter, which made it easier to cycle, and there was a more advanced cycling infrastructure in place.

A major difference between the countries was the culture around cycling, she said.

Frances Chin/Stuff Co-workers Bodie Hobbs, Victoria Cooper, Rosey Lelo, Peter Newdick, and Gary Jeffcott all carpooled, scootered or cycled to work for World Car Free Day.

Not only were people’s attitudes different to cycling, drivers were more cautious around cyclists.

“Everyone knows that the cyclist is number one.”

The Netherlands also had increased advertising around bikes and cycling, and the government had subsidised the purchase of bicycles.

Torok said it would be possible for New Zealand to develop their own cycling culture too – it just would take some time.

“More days like today would help.”