New Sky box to cost $200

Sky TV has a sweetener as it gets ready for more customers to leave.

Sky TV subscribers will need to pay up to $200 if they want to switch to its latest Sky box, which will include support for 4K broadcasts and the ability to control Sky via voice commands spoken into a remote.

Customers will also be able to use the new hybrid satellite and broadband-connected box to access internet TV services such as Netflix and perhaps Spark Sport.

Spokesperson Chris Major said Sky would offer discounts to its most loyal customers, which it would communicate directly to customers.

The launch of the device was delayed from the middle of this year.

Major said it would start the roll-out before Christmas, but said stock would initially be limited.

Sky said the new box would deliver a “transformational entertainment experience, bringing together the reliability of satellite TV with streaming via broadband”.

Supplied Sky’s new box.

“Sky customers will be able to enjoy Sky, on-demand content and streaming apps, all in one place.”

The box will have a 1 terabyte hard drive and will be to record five shows while watching another live.

Sky is inviting customers to register their interest in getting the device.

Sky has also announced a separate solution for Vodafone TV customers who don’t want a satellite dish but who will need to find another way to watch television when that service closes at the end of November.

It is offering customers a $100 media player, called Sky Pod,

That will enable access to Sky TV, on-demand content and streaming apps without the need for a satellite dish.

“It doesn’t have recording capability but offers a reverse EPG as well as ‘watch from the start’ feature, Sky said.