By the numbers: Costco's grand opening in Auckland

Costco in Auckland is soon to open, and its managing director Patrick Noone expects its mega-toilet roll packs to be among its best-selling merchandise.

After months of anticipation, New Zealand’s first Costco will finally open its doors on Wednesday.

The members-only warehouse retailer sells a wide range of products, including food, clothing, coffins, electronics, designer handbags and tyres.

Multiple delays and a $60 membership fee have done little to quench enthusiasm for New Zealand’s first Costco, with New Zealanders lining up for more than 90 minutes to buy their way into the store.

On the eve of the big day, here’s a by-the-numbers breakdown of the weird and wonderful Costco facts you never knew you needed.

14,800m²

New Zealand’s first Costco store is a whopping 14,800m² in size. That works out to about 1.5 hectares or one-and-a-half rugby fields (including the in-goal area, don’t email me).

Ricky Wilson/Stuff New Zealand’s first Costco will finally open its doors on Wednesday.

800

Costco has 800 of its own parking spaces – about 200 more than at Highbury Centre in Birkenhead and a third of the spaces at Botany Town Centre. With huge crowds expected at the opening, the company has also hired a neighbouring car park to handle the overflow.

90 minutes

The average Costco customer shops for an hour-and-a-half. It might seem like a long time in one store, but with everything from coffins to cooked chickens to peruse, time probably flies.

21 kilometres

The distance from Britomart in central Auckland to Costco on Gunton Drive, Westgate. That’s about a 30-minute drive if traffic is light-ish (it is Auckland, after all).

$20 million

When the doors open on Wednesday, shoppers will be greeted by about $20m worth of merchandise.

8

The number of rotisserie chicken ovens that will be working whenever the Auckland Costco store is open.

1.2 kilograms

The weight of each slowly rotating baked bird.

48

Costco’s “bestselling” jumbo pack of toilet paper holds a massive 48 rolls of the stuff. No need for panic buying here.

ROB STOCK/Stuff Patrick Noone, managing director for Costco in New Zealand, says the 48-roll packs of toilet paper are Costco's global bestseller.

828

At the end of last year, there were 828 Costco stores worldwide. Of those, 572 were in the United States, 105 were in Canada, and 40 were in Mexico.

13

New Zealand is the 13th place to get a Costco after the US, Canada, Mexico, France, Japan, Iceland, Spain, Britain, China, South Korea, Taiwan and Australia.

300,000

The number of employees Costco has around the world, including more than 330 in New Zealand.