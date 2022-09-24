Overwhelmed business owners are struggling with mental health issues

Doug Jarvis runs Bay of Plenty butcheries, and has finally had a day off after two years.

A Bay of Plenty butcher says more business owners need to speak up about mental health after he worked every day for two years.

Doug Jarvis, owner of two speciality Doug Jarvis Butchers stores in Mt Manganui and Pāpāmoa, said he was working seven days a week because he was down eight staff .

On top of that, earlier in the year Jarvis, who has been a butcher for 38 years, was tipped to breaking point after after break-ins and thefts from his stores.

“It’s just depression and how things get on top of you,” he said.

“And it’s not just me, but it’s so many people I speak to.”

The MYOB 2022 Business Monitor, a survey of more than 1000 local small to medium enterprise (SME) owners, revealed around a third (32%) had experienced a mental health condition since starting or taking over their business.

Of those who had experienced a mental health condition, 85% reported being affected by stress, while 71% said they had experienced anxiety and 39% had experienced depression.

The repercussions of Covid-19 continued to have the biggest impact on overall wellbeing, followed by a lack of sleep, a high workload and political uncertainty.

In May Jarvis’ blood pressure hit dangerously high levels because of stress.

“It just got worse, and worse, and worse. And obviously your mental status affects your health.”

After Jarvis told Stuff he had not had a day off in more than two years because of a lack of staff, he had people from throughout the country send in job applications, and even had retired butchers offering to work for free, so he could have a break.

His staff then came together and reshuffled their shifts to cover for Jarvis and surprised him with a holiday to Brisbane to see his son for the first time in two years.

“It was excellent. I really, really needed it. It’s surprising how you don’t realise how much you need it.”

Despite the significant proportion of SME owners or leaders experiencing mental health struggles, the research highlighted most SMEs were not discussing mental health and wellbeing in the workplace.

Three quarters of those polled said they had not discussed mental wellbeing and support with their staff over the past 12 months.

Jarvis said he has a one on one meeting with staff who may be struggling, and he talked about it a lot in the community as well.

“I try and be a supportive person where I can. I think its just being there making sure you can do something for these people.”

He said all businesses should talk about mental health in the workplace.

“It shouldn’t be a taboo subject. Everybody should talk about it. It’s just talking to that one person that could make such a difference.

“Just communicate with people, that’s the main thing. Don’t be afraid to talk.

MYOB spokesperson Jo Tozer said business owners had to overcome a multitude of additional challenges on top of the usual pressures they faced, which was having a direct impact on their mental health and wellbeing.

“Given the current economic and employment challenges, it’s understandable SMEs are feeling overwhelmed, which is leading to an increase in stress and anxiety, but it’s important for business owners and leaders to remember they’re not alone,” Tozer said.

“We have seen that more than half of SME owners and decision-makers opt for social time with friends and family to help improve their mental wellbeing, and with this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week focusing on the importance of reconnecting with the people and places that give us a boost.”