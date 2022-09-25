Port Marlborough boss takes stand against EcoWorld aquarium owner

Picton’s EcoWorld Aquarium could be pulled down if it loses a legal battle with its landlord Port Marlborough.

A port boss has described his six years of on-and-off negotiations with a tenant aquarium owner over a lease renewal dispute.

Port Marlborough chief executive Rhys Welbourn took the stand on the fourth day of a High Court trial in Blenheim to give evidence about discussions with aquarium owner and plaintiff John Reuhman.

Reuhman said the port had promised to renew his lease for a further 10 years after it expired in July last year, but Welbourn said he repeatedly told Reuhman over the years that nothing was official until it was written into a lease variation, which never happened.

Port Marlborough chief executive Rhys Welbourn says the port made it clear any lease changes must be in writing.

“Even the terms and provisions sought by Mr Reuhman changed over that time. So how could anyone logically get to the conclusion there was agreement?,” Welbourn asked, after hours of cross-examination.

“I’ve never worked in an organisation where a lease has been agreed upon purely in verbal terms.”

Welbourn had told Reuhman in 2015 the port was prepared to offer a 10-year right-of-renewal, but also wanted to change the rent review method as management thought the $11,885 annual rent was very low for the 910sqm foreshore site, and it had not changed since 2011.

But Reuhman wanted his rent reduced, and emailed back an "extensive list of changes", Welbourn said.

EcoWorld owner John Reuhman has taken Port Marlborough to court to challenge his lease expiry.

He wanted the cinema and café he opened in the building to be added to the lease as permitted activities, and he wanted a rent reduction. He also wanted the future development clause to be removed or altered. The clause meant if Port Marlborough needed the land for a project, it could evict him with three months’ notice.

If the clause was not deleted, Reuhman said the port should have to find the aquarium a new site and buy the building, or at least not charge EcoWorld for its removal. Reuhman also wanted to remove his personal guarantee of EcoWorld's obligations.

The port was prepared to accept some of his requests but not all. It offered to extend the development clause to 12 months, but would not reduce rent. Welbourn reminded Reuhman in the email any changes had to be formally written into the lease to become effective.

But there was no response, which Welbourn said he interpreted as refusal.

Three little blue penguins saved from a drain in Picton being rehabilitated at EcoWorld in 2019.

After more discussion in 2016 they still could not agree on some points.

At a meeting in 2017 Reuhman said the future development clause prevented investment and growth. But until the ferry terminal redevelopment designs were confirmed, they could not remove it, Welbourn said.

After an email in 2018, they did not hear back from Reuhman about the lease for three years.

A new Picton ferry terminal is in the works to accommodate new larger ferries. EcoWorld's green roof is far right.

As the lease expiry approached, Welbourn said he decided to seek board approval for funds to help manage the aquarium’s closure.

The board agreed to make a confidential payment to EcoWorld to help re-home the wildlife of up to $100,000. That was on top of up to $400,000 the port expected to pay to remove the building.

The port would also contract a manager and maintain the aquarium system for up to 12 months during the re-homing or release of the wildlife.

EcoWorld Picton manager Janelle White has a diverse array of skills to pour into her passion.

EcoWorld's lawyer Toby Gee said Welbourn had been misleading in his report to the board on a few points, such as that Reuhman would not pay market rent. Welbourn stood by that, saying Reuhman repeatedly said his rent was too high.

Gee also criticised Welbourn’s report that he “informally canvassed” public sentiment about EcoWorld and Reuhman, when there was no actual survey.

Welbourn said he was trying to politely add that he had been approached by “more than a few” people with strong opinions against Reuhman and the aquarium. “If people are coming to the port company that suggests to me there’s a whole lot of people of similar opinions.

“We’ve inferred from that the amount of local support for EcoWorld is ... limited.”

EcoWorld Picton owner John Reuhman has been collecting signatures on a petition to save the aquarium.

Gee said he thought the thousands of signatures on a petition to save the aquarium suggested otherwise.

Given the port's values of transparency and partnership, Gee asked why Welbourn didn't just "pick up the phone" with a final offer to Reuhman and say "take it or leave it".

"You've allowed someone to carry on thinking those offers were in existence then pulled the rug out from under them."

Welbourn said after so many offers had failed over the years, he did not see the point and time was running out, so he needed to give the board the options.

“I have sympathy for Mr Reuhman, and I have a great deal of sympathy and concern for the animals. But a sensible aquarium would have an exit strategy. If I managed a zoo on leased land, I would make sure I had a strategy in place.”

He said he was “in disbelief” Reuhman had refused their offers of help and then claimed they were forcing him to slaughter animals. “It was very disappointing.”

The aquarium had tuatara, stingray and red-eared turtles, and a breeding programme for yellow-crowned parakeets. Reuhman had refused to leave and filed the court proceedings claiming his 10-year right of renewal.

Port Marlborough filed its own action, seeking possession of the property, and costs to cover the rehoming or release of wildlife and removal of the building. The port planned to contract a former aquarium manager to oversee the process, and Lochmara Lodge was prepared to take much of the wildlife.

The trial was meant to finish on Friday but ran overtime, and is scheduled to close instead on Wednesday.