Campervan companies Tourism Holdings and Apollo agree to sell assets to rival Jucy for $45m

Tourism Holdings and Apollo Tourism & Leisure want to merge to create a stronger campervan company after they suffered during the pandemic.

Campervan company Tourism Holdings and its Australian merger partner Apollo Tourism & Leisure have agreed to sell some assets to rival Jucy Group for $45 million to get the deal approved by regulators.

Tourism Holdings and Apollo announced plans to merge in December last year, to create a larger global campervan company that could better cope with disruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has been tough on campervan rental companies who rely on international tourists for most of their business, with Tourism Holdings previously describing it as the biggest single challenge in its history. Combining the two businesses would enable them to reduce their fleets, pay down debt and operate more efficiently together.

But New Zealand's Commerce Commission and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission are concerned the merger would hurt competition.

To allay those concerns, the merger partners said they would sell 110 four-to-six berth motorhomes from Apollo’s rental fleet in New Zealand and 200 four-to-six berth motorhomes from Apollo’s rental fleet in Australia, including a proportion of the forward bookings associated with that fleet.

They would also sell Apollo’s Star RV motorhome brand and property leases for surplus Apollo rental depots in Auckland, Perth, Alice Springs, Darwin and Hobart.

The merged group had agreed to supply Jucy 40 motorhomes in the 2023 calendar year with an option for an extra 40 motorhomes in 2024 in Australia and New Zealand.

It would also introduce Jucy to new wholesalers who market motorhomes under the Star RV brand and provide some transitional services to Jucy.

The agreements are conditional on competition regulators approving the deal, and the scheme of arrangement enabling the merger becoming effective.

Shares in Tourism Holdings were halted from trading on Friday as the company expected the Commerce Commission to announce its decision on the merger. Australia’s competition regulator is expected to release its decision next Thursday.