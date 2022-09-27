Here's how much the Queen's memorial public holiday cost businesses

The national day of mourning for the Queen cost businesses hundreds of millions of dollars, but could have been more expensive if held on a Friday.

New Zealand observed Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day, a one-off public holiday, on Monday.

The day was treated as a standard public holiday under the Holidays Act, and there were no restrictions on shop opening hours and trading.

While most cafes, restaurants and retailers remained open, some public facilities and attractions, and many other businesses, closed their doors.

A Treasury report into the prospect of a public holiday for Matariki found a Friday public holiday could cost almost $450 million.

However, public holidays cost businesses more when they fall on a Friday, rather than a Monday.

Because Friday is one of the busiest days for hospitality and retail businesses, shutting up shop at the tail end of the week means a larger loss of daily earnings.

On the other hand, many businesses, particularly in hospitality, are closed on Monday anywhere, meaning public holidays then have a smaller impact.

The Queen’s coffin has been lowered into the Royal Vault at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, reuniting her with her late husband.

Critics of the impromptu public holiday cited the impact on businesses as a reason to find another way to mourn the Queen.

ACT Party leader David Seymour said the party could not support another public holiday while the country was in a cost of living crisis.

“New Zealanders are feeling the loss of the Queen, she was a true leader who selflessly served the Commonwealth every day of her life,” he said.

“The Government should be asking itself, though, is it fair to put another $450m of costs on to business in the middle of a cost of living crisis? Businesses have already been through so much over the past few years with Covid, another public holiday for Matariki and endless costs being piled on by Government.”

Alan McDonald, head of advocacy and strategy at the Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA) said it would be churlish to call the holiday a problem.

But, he said, it came at a cost, as a time when a number of businesses were “not in terribly good shape”.

“It’s hard to say we shouldn’t do it, but we have to recognise the added cost and other factors that come into it for small businesses in particular.”

Businesses already struggling for staff could find it hard to get cover for a public holiday, especially when they had to pay penal rates, and some businesses would face extra administration costs as they struggled to work out how to include a one-off holiday in their pay cycles, he said.

But Workplace Relations Minister Michael Wood said a day off would give the country time to breathe.

“The end of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's remarkable and historic reign is such a moment,” he said. “I am quite sure that millions of New Zealanders will value the opportunity to remember and celebrate.”