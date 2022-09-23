Fonterra could reap $840m from sale of Chile business, analysts say

The co-operative is selling overseas assets to focus on getting more value from NZ milk.

Fonterra, which is selling overseas assets to focus on New Zealand milk, could get $840 million for its dairy business in Chile, according to analysts.

Chief executive Miles Hurrell said on Thursday that the sale of its Chilean Soprole business was progressing.

In a research note on Friday, Forsyth Barr analysts Matt Montgomerie and Andy Bowley said the performance of Fonterra’s Chile business continued to improve, with annual profit before interest and tax of $92m - more than double the $42m in 2020.

The analysts valued the Chile business at $840m, which is seven times its estimated $120m profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda).

Similar global dairy businesses had sold for nine times ebitda, which would value the business at $1.08 billion, but the analysts discounted the Chile business to reflect recent valuation movements, single market concentration and historic earnings volatility.

Supplied Fonterra has pulled its focus back to New Zealand milk.

Fonterra said a year ago that it planned to return about $1b to shareholders by 2024. The company is selling overseas assets after a global expansion failed to deliver the promised profits and left it with too much debt.

However the company announced on Thursday that it has decided not to sell a stake in its Australian business, and indicated this may impact the amount returned to shareholders.

Hurrell said while the company was still committed to “a significant capital return”, the amount would ultimately be determined by a number of factors, including the successful completion of the divestment programme as well as debt and earnings levels.

Fonterra expects to sell its Hangu China Farm and its Brazil consumer and foodservice business in the coming year, after both sales were delayed.

The company had initially agreed to sell its Hangu farm to the minority 15% shareholder, but that fell through and it bought the minority stake in January and is actively marketing the farm for sale.

It wrote down the value of its Brazil venture by $57m in its annual accounts, noting the sales process was delayed due to market conditions related to Covid-19 but said it remains committed to the sale.