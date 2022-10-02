'Call me daddy': Bar manager claims underpayment and harassment at iconic Auckland rainbow bar

A former manager at iconic Auckland rainbow pub Family Bar says the bar’s boss underpaid him by over $10,000 and insisted he call him ‘daddy’.

Family Bar’s operations manager Grady Elliott told Lalit Bhambhani he was “dreaming” if he expected to be paid his contracted rate of $27 an hour – and that the contract had simply been a way for Bhambhani to secure a work visa. That’s a potential breach of the Immigration Act.

Bar owners Underground Hospitality Ltd are not denying Bhambhani’s wage claims, but are still fighting an Employment Relations Authority (ERA) case.

Elliott says: “I tried to help the guy out, get him up and running, helped him out the best we could ... he’s a condescending little s..., and there’s always two sides to a story.”

The company concedes Elliott asked Bhambhani to use the term “daddy”, but described it as an “affectionate” reference due to a sexual relationship the pair had some years earlier. Bhambhani alleges it was harassment.

Bhambhani was variously paid $22, $24 and even $19 an hour – below minimum wage – while working at Family, until the intervention of an employment advocate saw his wages rise to his contracted rate.

Twelve days after the advocate, Nathan Santesso, asked for Bhambhani’s wage and time records, Elliott solicited other staff to provide complaints about Bhambhani’s work performance.

Santesso had to make a Privacy Act complaint to force Underground to hand over that email, and other paperwork referring to Bhambhani. The email asked staff to “please start to make some notes on Dubai/Alan [Bhambhani’s nicknames] please / problems, had issues, performance, customer service ... plus anything else”.

Elliott says Bhambhani was a “disaster” as an employee, and had upset eight of his duty managers: “A warning to other employers: don’t go near him.” Bhambhani says that’s “an excuse”.

“He’s making that up.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Auckland’s iconic Family Bar, on Karangahape Road, is locked in an employment dispute with a former bar manager.

‘You are dreaming’

Bhambhani, who was born in India and has been in New Zealand for eight years, began work for the company in May 2021 after approaching Elliott for work when he feared his visa would expire after losing his previous job.

He says he explained to Elliott that to qualify for a three-year essential skills work visa as a bar manager he needed a minimum wage of $27 per hour for full time work, and Elliott agreed.

He says Elliott asked him to start immediately and work for cash until his visa arrived, to which he reluctantly complied. He says his first official payslip was for just 20 hours work at $22 an hour.

Elliott says it was actually Bhambhani who demanded cash work (the bar say they’ve since resolved any accountancy or taxation issues it raised) – and he’d always known the real deal.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Family Bar operations manager Grady Elliott, pictured here in 2015, was Lalit Bhambhani’s boss.

Bhambhani claims staff were regularly paid in cash, and provided Stuff with a series of photos showing brown envelopes of cash with employee’s names handwritten on them. Elliott says contractors who sorted their own tax affairs were entitled to be paid cash if they wished.

“As I said to him at the time, I didn’t have a job for him – it was to help him out to let him stay in the country,” Elliott says.

“I just think it is really sad the way it has happened, and when you try to help someone the best you can, and offer the best you’ve got, that’s the payback.”

Underground’s ERA filing says Elliott “felt sorry for him”, told Bhambhani they could not pay $27 an hour, but “would try to make it work”.

They said they “clearly explained to Mr Bhambhani that they would try to get his hours up to full-time and his pay to where he desired, however at the commencement of his employment this could not be offered”.

Bhambhani says: “From the very beginning, they never honoured my contract. I was worried … what if Immigration finds out, so I had to get Nathan [Santesso] involved to ask if they could honour my contract.”

He eventually asked Elliott about the wage discrepancies. In a conversation Bhambhani recorded, Elliott tells him: “You know we did that contract to help you get your visa … you didn’t honestly think I was going to pay you $27 to do diddly-squat?

“So you think it should be $27 [an hour]? You think you deserve more than everyone else? You’re dreaming. You are dreaming … the only reason your contract was done was to help you get your visa through. So you think it should be 27? You’re a classic.”

Then he adds: “You’ve conned us into this. It’s not very nice. You tricked us into it … now you are holding it against us, demanding $27 an hour.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Bhambhani worked at Family for a year before leaving and filing an ERA claim.

Agreeing to a contract purely to secure a visa with no intention to honour it would be a potential breach of Section 341 (1a) of the Immigration Act.

Immigration NZ’s general manager of compliance and verification, Karen Bishop, says they can’t comment on cases before the ERA. But in a statement, she says: “If INZ becomes aware that false or misleading information may have been provided for immigration purposes, it would consider investigating … employers must also comply with employment law and pay workers in accordance with their employment agreement.

“Employers who breach these requirements may be stood down from supporting future work visas for migrants. It is important that migrant workers or third parties with concerns make these concerns known.”

Elliott concedes he could “maybe” get in trouble for signing a sham contract, but says: “If he goes down the technicalities and the legalities, maybe we did, but you know what? Never again, will we go out and help someone out, that’s the end of that.”

Underground argues Elliott discovered another suitable visa category where the minimum wage was at $22 and “feels as though Mr Bhambhani lied to him”.

INZ says in May 2021, three-year visas were only issued to those earning above the median wage of $25.50, a figure which rose to $27 in July 2021. Anything below that only brought a six-month visa, although there were lower-skilled roles under the essential skills policy which would have paid less.

Bhambhani says his wages were raised from an initial $22 to $24 an hour, but dropped to $19 an hour during lockdown. The minimum wage was raised to $20 in April 2021.

When Santesso intervened, in January Bhambhani’s pay rate was finally raised to $27, and the bar’s filings say his “attitude appeared to improve”.

Bhambhani says Elliott originally told him he would ignore Santesso’s request for records, and threatened to have his visa cancelled. It was then he solicited complaints from colleagues, which included suggestions of lying, rudeness, and “toxic behaviour” and have been included in Underground’s defence. The bar argues Bhambhani was a poor employee who struggled to work in a team, falsified timesheets, and was warned for misconduct.

Bhambhani says Elliott “turned staff against me”.

“It wasn’t very nice. Grady’s defence was to attack me personally and get statements from the staff about me ... making false accusations about me.”

supplied Texts between Bhambhani and Elliott.

Santesso says it’s clear Elliott was hostile to Bhambhani during the final months of his employment - he left Family in June 2022 for another hospitality job. The ‘daddy’ tag demonstrated an entitled and controlling attitude, he says.

Given Elliott was asking other staff to badmouth Bhambhani and was in dispute with him for much of his employment, he couldn’t argue they were on good terms.

In one exchange, Bhambhani wrote: “Hello Daddy! Good news!! I got my visa approved today.” Elliott replied: “That was thanks to daddy”.

In another, Elliott noted Bhambhani had not addressed him by the term, texting: “Thanks Daddy… you mean”.

In one text conversation, Bhambhani queried a difference in instructions between the Family Bar owner and Elliott. Elliott responded: “Daddy’s in charge.”

Elliott also signed a payslip with the word ‘daddy’. Underground’s filing described it as “an affectionate term used during their sexual relationship and continued to be used … at no time did Mr Elliott force the applicant to call him ‘Daddy’, it was merely a term that was fondly used between [them]”.

But Bhambhani says: “He asked me to refer to him as daddy … it was harassment. It made me feel terrible, not good at all.”

Elliott says: “He used to call me ‘daddy’ when sleeping with me, if you really want to know.... I played along. My parting message was ‘daddy wishes you all the best’. What's wrong with that?”

While Bhambhani’s contract was with Underground Hospitality, his pay cheques often came from another company with the same owner, Zeco Group, which owns several other prominent bars, including Las Vegas, Bamboo and until recently, Velvet Bar. Bhambhani also worked across several of those.

The case is headed for an ERA hearing after mediation stalled. Elliott has also been added to the action as a respondent, a tactic usually used to ensure that if a company is found liable for a payout, but then liquidates, its key people can be personally pursued for the payments.

Underground unsuccessfully argued that as Elliott was neither a director nor a shareholder, but an employee, he was not responsible for employment decisions and should not be considered a respondent.

Santesso says he was perplexed that the company had essentially admitted breaching the law, but would not settle. “All we’ve said is honour the contract, just pay him what you owe him, and they are fighting it - and I am not sure why … you don’t usually get someone who has admitted it, and refuses to pay.”

He is seeking penalties for failing to provide proper records, for breach of minimum wage, not paying wages on time, and breach of contract.

While Santesso says Bhambhani could mount a case for extra penalties for hurt and humiliation over the ‘daddy’ tag, he has chosen not to. “I just want them to pay me what they owe me for my hard work,” he says.