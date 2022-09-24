Complaints after influencer Simone Anderson promotes retinol products while pregnant

Influencer Simone Anderson, who is pregnant with her second child, has removed an advertisement for products containing retinol. The ingredient can cause birth defects if used during pregnancy.

Social media influencer Simone Anderson​ has removed an advertisement for beauty products containing an ingredient which can be harmful if used during pregnancy.

On July 25, an advertisement for two Neutrogena skincare products containing retinol was posted on Anderson’s instagram page.

In the post Anderson, who gained a huge social media following after losing 92 kilograms in a year, said it was “day zero” of her two-week trial of the products, after which she would share results with her followers.

On August 4, she announced on Instagram she was pregnant with her second child.

The timing of the posts raised concerns for some of Anderson’s followers, who complained to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

Oral and topical use of retinol while pregnant can lead to foetal retinoid syndrome (FRS), a condition which can cause birth defects and developmental issues.

One complainant said they had “serious concerns” for Anderson’s followers who could be pregnant or trying to conceive and “live and breathe what Simone says.”

“Either Simone was lying about her ‘day zero’ which would be considered false advertising, and it was not done in ‘real time’.

“Or Simone has been using retinol while pregnant and not declaring to her audience about the serious harm that can be caused to the foetus when using a topical retinol or advising her audience to seek medical advice before using retinol.”

In a recently released decision, the authority said the caption on the post advertising Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair retinol range described the benefits of the products and was posted at a time when Anderson was pregnant.

The post stated it was a paid partnership with Johnson & Johnson and included images of Anderson using two of the products.

The complaints were accepted for consideration by the authority’s complaints board which would assess the advertisement for any potential breaches of the Therapeutic and Health Advertising Code.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Anderson removed the advertisement after receiving the complaint.

However, as Anderson had removed the advertisement after receiving the complaint, the matter was ruled settled.

Anderson has been the subject of several other complaints to the ASA. In 2020, she was accused of misleading her followers by failing to clearly identify whether her posts were advertisements or not.

The following year the authority's complaints board found content shared on Anderson's Instagram account met the definition of advertisements, but their commercial nature was not made clear to audiences.