Countdown stops giving out stamps for cutlery as supplies dwindle

Countdown’s latest promotion has come to a premature end after supplies of its free cutlery dwindled.

The supermarket chain launched its Wiltshire Salisbury cutlery promotion in July, with customers able to earn one eStamp for every $20 spent in store or online with the use of a Onecard.

The eStamps could be redeemed in-store for one of six cutlery sets.

The promotion was due to finish on Sunday but with supplies of the cutlery running low, Countdown had decided to end the eStamp earning period early.

READ MORE:

* Store wars: New World unveils KitchenAid promotion hot on the heels of Countdown's bricks

* 'The summer of Smeg' - why New World's knife promotion worked so well

* Majority of New World stores out of Smeg knife blocks as promotion proves most popular ever



Countdown brand director Brid Drohan Stewart​ said the company always tried to predict demand as accurately as possible.

Keith Lynch Supermarket promotions like New World's Smeg knives give-away are designed to change how we shop.

”However, the Wiltshire Salisbury cutlery sets have proven to be incredibly popular with our customers, and they have sold out sooner than expected in many of our stores.

“We’re really sorry for any customers who may have missed out on redeeming their eStamps.”

About 15,000 cutlery sets were still available nationwide, but to avoid customers collecting eStamps they were unable to redeem, the earning period had ended at midnight on Friday, two days ahead of schedule.

Customers would still be able to transfer their eStamps to other Onecards or redeem them – in stores where cutlery was in stock – until October 9.

Promotional stamps, either physical or electronic, earned during Countdown promotions were only valid for that particular promotion and would not carry over to any future offers.

The supermarket has run a number of similarly popular promotions in the past such as Countdown Bricks, while New World has run KitchenAid and Smeg Knives promotions.