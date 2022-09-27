Council of Trade Unions calls for 'mass pilot' of a four-day working week

A four-day week need not impact pay or reduce output, the Council of Trade Unions believes.

The Council of Trade Unions has called for a “mass pilot” of a four-day working week, free childcare, a national investment bank and a “Ministry of Green Works” as part of a new economic development strategy for the country.

Policy director Craig Renney said a pilot of a four-day week need not require lower pay or reduced output.

Instead, the goal should be “100% of the output for 80% of the time at 100% of the pay,” he said.

The CTU’s proposed national investment bank could be built along the same lines as the Scottish National Investment Bank and would provide “long term and patient finance” for productivity-enhancing investments, Renney said.

It could be funded in part by a levy on bank profits, he said.

READ MORE:

* Buzz around four-day work week building to a roar

* Is it time we all worked a four-day week?

* Pandemic perfect time to bring in four-day week, pioneer says

* Businesses trial four day working week but expert says employers should go even further

* National calls for generous self-isolation leave scheme paid straight to workers



The Ministry of Green Works would act as “an automatic stabiliser” in the housing market by building affordable houses when not enough construction was underway to meet the population’s needs, according to the CTU’s proposal.

United States Nobel prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz endorsed the thrust of CTU’s call to put wellbeing at the heart of economic policy.

The left-leaning Columbia University professor backed the Government’s move to introduce Fair Pay Agreements and the proposed Income Insurance Scheme for the newly employed.

The former policy was probably opposed by employers because it could “level the pay-bargaining field”, while a well-designed unemployment insurance scheme was a basic part of providing people with security, he said.

“We have to remember that the economy is supposed to deliver the wellbeing of ordinary citizens. It's not that workers are supposed to make for a good economy; a good economy is supposed to make for the wellbeing of everybody,” he said.

Rob Stock / Stuff Perpetual Guardian has been a champion of the four day week (video first published in 2020).

Renney said it was common for countries to have an economic strategy, “yet, in New Zealand, it's not talked about as much as a subject or even as an idea”.

Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Simon Bridges said it was good the CTU was starting a conversation and trying to think ahead, but businesses might struggle to focus on the CTU’s proposals given they were battling a variety of “here and now issues”.

Skills shortages and “costs and profitability given inflation” were front and centre for many businesses right now, he said.

In general, it was innovation in the private sector that resulted in productivity growth and that needed unleashing “and there is not a lot of talk on that from the CTU”, he said.

A four-day week worked well for some businesses, but not for others, Bridges said.

“I don’t think small and medium-sized businesses want ‘soft compulsion’ on this.

“Some businesses can do the same, as well, in four days, and that's fantastic to see and exciting, but there are also businesses for which going to four days means that they simply need to hire more workers – which by the way they can't get – and they are still making the same dollars or less to pay those additional staff.”

The CTU expects to finalise its policy proposals by May, after consulting with the public on its ideas.