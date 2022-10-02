How young people are changing the way we work

Dr Zoë Port, management lecturer at Massey University and co-convenor of Stand Up, the youth wing of the Council of Trade Unions, says younger workers do not want to be treated as worker drones, but as individuals.

As many younger people enter the workforce, experts say they could be poised to change the future of work in New Zealand.

From a prioritisation of mental health against overwork, to desiring a sense of purpose, and a focus on work/life balance, younger workers are highlighting important trends and employers are taking note.

Dr Zoë Port​, management lecturer at Massey University and co-convenor of Stand Up, the youth wing of the Council of Trade Unions, said younger workers wanted different things than previous generations.

“Younger workers are entering the workforce with a fresh set of values and expectations. The overwhelming theme is they want to be treated like human beings, not like worker drones that are only there to fulfil tasks,” Port​ said.

Young workers were more cynical of traditional hierarchy structures, and less afraid to challenge management. This had led some employers to see them as lazy, entitled and overly sensitive, she said.

But employers that dismissed younger workers were missing an opportunity to engage with a new way of working, she said.

“A young worker in your organisation that some may call entitled, may be asking for more responsibility? They might want more of a challenge, or to be involved in decisions? This should be viewed as a great thing, these workers are engaged and want to contribute,” Port​ said.

Ines Mitgutsch​, a 22-year-old E tū union organiser said changes in the workforce were not only because of younger workers, but because workers in general were more aware of what conditions they wanted.

“Of course there are some differences in what younger and older workers want, but that is not because they are young, it is because the last 40 years of neoliberalism created a society when workers today face conditions that are very different to what their parents saw,” Mitgutsch​ said.

With a high costs of living and a tight labour market many young workers had a high turnover moving from job to job. This had led to lower union membership in younger workers, she said.

Ines Mitgutsch, a 22-year-old E Tu organiser

Data from Stats NZ showed more than 80% of workers aged between 15 and 34 were not unionised. This is a rate between 5% and 10% higher than older workers.

Mary O’Keeffe​, partner at business coaching firm Greaterthan​ said employers may need to make fundamental shifts to the way they operate to make the most of the younger generation.

Traditional organisational models in which power sat at the top with a boss and was distributed down through the ranks may not work with younger workers, she said.

“This generation has grown up with social media and have a real sense of having their own voice. I think organisations that are not equipping themselves for a workforce that expects to hold power could find themselves at odds with their workforce,” O’Keeffe​ said.

Mary O'Keeffe​, partner at business coaching firm Greaterthan

To avoid this, organisations should create a distributed power model, in which employees had the ability to complete tasks themselves, without having to ask their boss for permission, she said.

Changes to organisation structure were already occurring in other countries, but New Zealand was still catching up, she said.

But in the last two years the dial had started to shift towards more innovative ways of working, she said.

“Flexible working is only the tip of the iceberg, and businesses should be excited about it. This is a generation that is going to help tackle problems of social justice, and climate change. Having people in an organisation that understand these challenges can only be a good thing,” O’Keeffe​ said.

Gareth Kiernan​, chief forecaster at Infometrics said the trends being seen now by younger workers are likely to continue into the future.

The familiarity with remote work, combined with housing affordability problems in the main centres could see a large proportion of younger workers choose to work remotely from the regions, he said.

A desire for work/life balance in younger workers could mean that employers may have to be more willing to entertain ideas such as a four-day week to keep workers on side.