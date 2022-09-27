Watties beans and spaghetti with sausages are out of stock - but they are not gone forever

Grocery prices are up nearly 7.5% on this time last year, Stats NZ says.

Food shortages have hit another Kiwi staple, with high demand leading to a scarcity of Watties tinned baked beans and spaghetti with sausages.

Customers have expressed concern about the recent disappearance of the products from supermarket shelves. Countdown, New World and Pak n’ Save are all currently out of stock.

But Wattie’s managing director Neil Heffer said the company had not stopped production of the products, and they had been selling very well.

The lack of tinned beans and spaghetti with sausages was a short-term out-of-stock issue that resulted from selling more than expected over the last couple of months, he said.

“This in turn has caused one of our suppliers to be short of certain ingredients as they try and adjust their output to cover the increased demand.

“We will continue to have intermittent limited supply for the next few weeks while we ramp up production, at which time consumers should be able to find them again at their regular store.”

Supplied There is high demand for baked beans.

A Countdown spokeswoman said while it had not been able to order the products for a while, the company was working closely with Wattie’s to get them back on the shelf.

Rising food costs could have contributed to the increased demand for beans and spaghetti with sausages. Experts have said many consumers responded to food inflation by “trading down”, and buying cheaper options.

SUPPLIED/Supplied Wattie’s managing director Neil Heffer says tinned baked beans and spaghetti with sausages will be back.

Stats NZ’s latest Food Price Index showed food prices were up 8.3% in August compared with a year earlier. It was the biggest jump since July 2009 when prices were up 8.4%.

While costs were rising across all food groups, the price of processed food, such as tinned meals, was increasing at a slower rate than unprocessed options, such as fruit and vegetables.

Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan said the surge in demand for tinned baked beans and spaghetti with sausages could suggest that people were choosing to buy cheaper food products.

“Logically, it would make sense that there is some sort of switch to more affordable food alternatives going on, given the rising cost of living.”

It was very much orthodox economic theory that when prices went up and spending power was reduced, people moved away from luxury, or more expensive, items, he said.

“That applies within product categories, so you get people changing the type of food they eat. But you also get people choosing to stop paying for luxuries, such as holidays or eating out.”

The change in spending was likely to continue while living costs continued to go up, Kiernan said.