'It can turn to custard very quickly': Will world economic woes hit NZ?

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the global economy in recent weeks, you might be feeling more than a little nervous.

The world’s major central banks are all increasing interest rates at a rapid pace, trying to stamp out inflation. More increases are planned through this month despite some critics, including the World Bank, saying it could be too much, too quickly.

Even the Bank of Japan, which is the one hold-out refusing to follow the rising interest rate trend, has had to prop up its currency for the first time since 1998.

The British currency hit record lows after what was described as a “firesale of assets” by investors after the new finance minister slashed tax and pushed up borrowing.

READ MORE:

* Three-quarters of workers get pay rises that don't keep up with inflation

* Post-GFC, countries are finding their own economic paths again



Koji Sasahara/AP The Bank of Japan isn’t raising rates, but has had to prop up its currency.

New Zealand’s currency also hit lows against the US dollar that had not been seen since 2009.

Bloomberg editor John Authers referred to the scramble to get the economy back under control post-pandemic as “shifting the tectonic plates beneath the world economy”.

But what does it mean for us in New Zealand. Are we standing on a precipice of doom?

Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen said he had been struck by the number of people he met who were “really, really” concerned about where things were going.

He said while some issues were caused by “good” problems – such as an economy under inflationary pressure from a tight labour market, the actions that would need to be taken to turn things around could be painful.

“To get that pressure under control requires sharp hit to the economy.”

People were less upbeat about the future post-Covid than they were previously, he said.

“The fact we haven’t seen inflation like this at such a global level for such a long time reiterates that what we continue to see is a supply challenge with a huge amount of demand stimulus to try to counter. The last time New Zealand or most of the rest of the world had a good supply shock was the oil shock of the 1970s and then it was just oil. Now it’s seemingly everything. The broadness of the challenges is coming through really sharply.”

Alberto Pezzali/AP Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng has already created an impact.

In previous periods of high inflation, there was not the same focus on inflation-targeting, he said.

“Back when inflation as high... but there was not the same razor-sharp focus on inflation we’ve had since the 1990s. Everyone is increasingly uncomfortable – we’ve let that cat out of the bag and it’s very hard to get it back in. We’re starting to see co-ordinated action across central banks to get in front of the runaway train they themselves released by overstimulating during the Covid period.

“At what point do they all think they’ve done enough? I’m not confident that anyone is going to have a firm view of that until they've well and truly suppressed inflation.”

Infometrics chief forecast Gareth Kiernan said, considering the very low interest rates of the last couple of years and the amount of quantitative easing that had happened, it was not surprising that central banks now had to increase rates rapidly.

“Consumers, basically the message they are giving is their expectations, sentiment around how things are is as bad as the late 80s and early 90s. But if you look at the unemployment rate it’s 3.3% mow compared to 11% in the early 90s.”

ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said the events in the UK had put focus on the “fiscal fragilities” of debt-laden governments in an environment of acute inflation pressure, rising interest rates and slowing growth.

“We will need to be mindful of whether this risk has its own form of contagion to other governments, which happened in Europe in the wake of the Global Financial Crisis. NZ interest rates are higher as a result of what has happened, from some combination of the government debt focus or concerns over the risks of any added fiscal stimulus for RBNZ action.

“NZ itself is starting from a position of relatively low public debt levels, though in total our country still has sizable net public and private external debt that requires a willingness for foreign investors to keep lending ongoing funding.

“What has happened in the UK is a reminder that fiscal credibility, such as realistic plans for returns to surplus and a focus on the quality of spending and tax policies, are important for governments. The rest of the week will – hopefully – be far less dramatic, but potential fall-out from the UK developments will have eyes glued to screens around the world. “

ANZ senior economist Miles Workman said it should be expected that at some point there would be another financial crisis. “Whether or not we are on the precipice of that, I could not tell you.”

He said market volatility would add to the “jitters” and make things harder for New Zealand’s economy. But he said the country was “quite insulated” from a direct sense.

We are not facing an energy crisis like in Europe and our trade is not concentrated on the UK.

“If this risk materialises into something a lot nastier for the UK economy, at this stage it’s not a guarantee that is going to have a serious impact on New Zealand.

“Where it does become serious with all these types of events is when the risk materialises but becomes systemic.”

That could prompt global markets to reassess the situation, he said, and start asking questions about things like global asset prices. “If markets start questioning the solvency of other governments it can turn to custard very quickly ... There’s a relatively small probability of it happening in the near term but if it were to materialise the implications are massive.”

He said the UK showed it was not possible to have a Government stimulating the economy while a central bank was tying to lean against that.

“Policy, whether its fiscal or monetary, it does have to obey the laws of supply and demand and therefore inflation. If it doesn’t then the negative consequences can be absolutely dire.”