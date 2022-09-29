How does the price of Costco groceries compare to our supermarkets?

Costco opens its first New Zealand store, after people queued overnight outside the Auckland location.

Bulk buy retailer Costco has everything and anything a shopper could possibly want, from groceries to diamond rings.

But is it worth paying $60 a year for a membership to the American chain store – or is it better just sticking to your local supermarket?

To shop at Costco, or even enter the building, you need to be a member. Individuals pay $60 a year for the Gold Star Membership, while businesses pay $55.

In August, Stuff launched a database to show how prices are changing at three major supermarkets in three main centres. The data is updated at the same time every month.

We’ve crunched that data again, to see how Costco shopping compares.

On August 22, 1kg of bananas ranged in price from $2.99 at Pak ’n Save to $3.60 at Countdown in Christchurch.

Just over a month later, on September 27, bananas cost $3.39 per kg at New World Miramar, $3.70 at a Christchurch Countdown and $3.49 at an Auckland New World. At Costco on Wednesday a 1.4kg bunch was $2.99.

Rob Stock/Stuff Bananas were $2.99 for 1.4kg at Costco.

At the main supermarkets, 1kg of mince was between $12.99 and $18.99 on Tuesday. At Costco it was $11.99.

A 2l bottle of milk cost between $3.75 at Pak n’ Save Moorhouse in Christchurch and $4.09 at New World Miramar on Tuesday. At Costco a 3l bottle of its Kirkland home brand milk was $5.29.

Rob Stock/Stuff Mince was $11.99 a kg.

A dozen Farmer Brown size 7 eggs ranged from $4.49 at Pak ‘n Save Wellington to $5.49 at Pak ‘n Save Mt Albert in September. A 60-pack of Farmer Brown cage free eggs was $21.99 at Costco.

A 500g block of Mainland unsalted butter was $8 at Countdown and New World.

Rob Stock/Stuff A 3L bottle of home brand milk was $5.29 at Costco.

At Costco two Mainland unsalted butter blocks were $14.96.

From our initial analysis, it appears that you can get some good deals at Costco – sometimes provided you have the space to store them. But it won’t always be cheaper, and may not have a complete grocery range in stock.