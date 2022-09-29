How consumers' cleaning product shopping habits have changed

During the pandemic, particularly lockdowns, there was a big increase in dishwasher use as consumers spent more time at home, and subsequently washed more dishes.

Reckitt Hygiene country manager Marc Reitsma said, like many companies in NZ, Reckitt had felt the impact of surging costs driven by commodities, raw material and freight costs.

Reckitt brands in New Zealand include Dettol, Finish, Vanish, Airwick, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Durex, Clearasil, Veet, Harpic, Easy-Off Bam, and Mortein.

Reitsma said Reckitt had taken a number of steps to try and limit price rises.

Covid-19 had accelerated the move to online shopping, Reitsma said.

“We are seeing a growth in excess of 50% in e-commerce sales.”

During the pandemic, particularly lockdowns, there was a double-digit percentage increase in dishwasher use as consumers spent more time at home, and subsequently washed more dishes.

“In addition, we saw many consumers switch to purchasing air care products from the supermarket to enhance the wellbeing and ambience of their homes.”

A survey by Te Ara Ahunga Ora The Retirement Commission for Money Week 2022 reveals what families have had to do to cope with the rising cost of living.

But the inflationary pressures that many were feeling was causing shoppers to re-evaluate their buying decisions – including everyday household items like dishwashing tablets and cleaning products, he said.

It meant Reckitt’s brands had to adapt, and had increased product sizes, while trying to maintain low prices.

Reitsma said he was optimistic about the brand’s future in New Zealand.

“We can see that the up-and-coming generations care about purpose more than ever. It’s no longer acceptable for a product to just work – it needs to leave a positive impact on the people and planet.”