KiwiSaver funds 'getting smoked' across the board

Many KiwiSaver members may be looking at their returns with a wince as global volatility causes investments to slump across the market.

Chris Douglas​, principal of investment consultancy My Fiduciary, said data up to the end of August showed the average KiwiSaver balanced fund was down 8.5% this year.

“This is a difficult environment in which a lot of assets declined at the same time. Equity markets fell off anywhere between 10% and 20%. But at the same time rising global interest rates have negatively impacted fixed income assets, which normally provided a buffer when equities are down,” Douglas​ said.

Shares and fixed interest investments are two key elements of most KiwiSaver funds, and they had both experienced drops at the same time, which meant pain for almost all KiwiSaver balances, he said.

The ANZ KiwiSaver balanced fund was down 2.2% in the last three months, and down 9.68% over the year. The ASB balanced fund was down 1.05% over the past three months and 8.69% over the year.

Milford saw its balanced fund drop 0.24% over the past three months and 3.96% over the past year, and Simplicity was also down 1.04% in the past three months and 10.37% over the year.

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner​ said almost all KiwiSaver funds had their returns heading south.

Part of the issue was that the structure of many KiwiSaver funds were unable to cope with the current environment.

“The idea of a balanced fund is when trouble strikes, equities struggle, but bonds tend to be okay, so you lose on one side but gain on the other.

“But the problem at the moment is that both equities and bonds are getting smoked,” Zollner​ said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner says the problem for many KiwiSaver funds is that both equities and bond markets are ‘getting smoked’ at the same time.

The result was a strange situation in which KiwiSaver funds across the board, whether growth, balanced, or conservative all experienced negative returns, she said.

“This is a broader issue than just KiwiSaver, it is affecting investors globally. Essentially there is nowhere obvious to park your money that offers a positive but low-risk return at the moment,” Zollner​ said.

The key causes of volatility in the previous month was the hawkish behaviour of the US Federal Reserve and the broad loss of investor confidence in the fiscal policy of the United Kingdom, she said.

For investors hoping for a quick market rebound, there was little to be hopeful for, Zollner​ said.

“Who is the knight riding in on the white horse? There has been one every time this has happened for quite some time, but this time there isn’t any indication there is one. That realisation in global markets has not gone down well,” she said.

But Douglas​ said it was important for KiwiSaver members to remember volatility could be a good thing if they continued to invest in the market.

“If you are a KiwiSaver investor that has between 10 and 20 years before retirement you actually want to see this level of volatility, because you are buying securities at a discounted rate.

“Even though it doesn’t feel this way, volatility can be good for your overall returns because you are buying assets at a lower price that will appreciate at a later stage,” Douglas​ said.