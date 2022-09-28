Gloriavale lawyer apologises for 'inadvertently misleading' Judge at Westland Dairy injunction hearing

A Gloriavale lawyer has apologised for telling a High Court no children worked on farms at the Christian community since 2017, after further evidence came to light.

The community sought a High Court injunction forcing Westland Dairy Company to continue collecting milk from its three farms, saying the farms are not in breach of employment law.

The legal action comes after Westland Dairy Company announced it would cease taking Gloriavale milk from June 13, following an Employment Court ruling that several of Gloriavale’s businesses used child labour and treated workers as volunteers when they were employees entitled to be paid minimum wage.

Gloriavale’s Canaan Farming Dairy Ltd first sought the injunction against Westland Dairy Company at a hearing in front of Justice Jan-Marie Doogue in the High Court at Christchurch in July. A second hearing was held on Wednesday for further evidence and clarification to be submitted.

Both parties have agreed Westland would continue collecting milk until an injunction decision was made.

Representing Canaan on Wednesday, Richard Raymond KC apologised to the Judge for incorrectly submitting in July that no children have worked on Gloriavale’s farms since 2017.

Alden Williams/Stuff The Gloriavale Christian community’s farm Canaan Farming Ltd is seeking an injunction ordering Westland Dairy to continue collecting its milk, after it suspended collection due to allegations of child labour at the community.

“I apologise for inadvertently misleading your honour.”

The submission came as a result of evidence provided by Gloriavale which Raymond read but misunderstood while doing so, he said.

The error was revealed in accepted evidence given at the ongoing Christchurch Employment Court case between Gloriavale and women leavers, who are claiming they should have been recognised as employees while working in the community.

Raymond said on Wednesday the community’s farms hadn’t used child labour in the months leading up to receiving Westland’s suspension letter in June.

Teenagers aged 16 and 17 helping on farms as late as August this year was accepted by Raymond, however he questioned what was legally wrong about this process.

He accused Westland Dairy of “shifting goalposts” and being vague in its original letter and submissions.

Joanne Carroll/Stuff West Coast dairy company Westland Milk.

Westland’s lawyer, James Craig, said his client’s position was simple – “Is Gloriavale complying with New Zealand Employment Law requirements?”

Teenagers aged 16 or 17 could legally help at farms, but Craig questioned if they were able to give informed consent about how many hours they’d work and how much they’d be paid, if anything.

“They need to be treated as employees.”

Farm work was often dangerous with lengthy hours and was hardly suitable for children, he said.

In response to “goalpost shifting” allegations, Craig said Westland’s original letter to Canaan clearly stated concerns related to employment status and the labour structure at the farm.

“We’re dealing with children here.”

STUFF Gloriavale leaders are under growing pressure as more of their businesses suffer the consequences of bad publicity about working conditions.

Potential reputation damage was the main basis for Westland’s suspension.

The associate partnership programme at Gloriavale had been previously set up for children to begin work on dairy farms and other businesses from as early as age 7, the court heard.

Some would work on the farms in the morning before school, getting up as early as 3am, Craig said at an earlier hearing.

Two current Gloriavale members at the back of the courtroom could be seen scowling and shaking their heads as Westland’s lawyers delivered their submissions.

“The reasons we have set out give reasonable basis for Westland to suspend milk collection,” Craig said.

He earlier said the recent Gloriavale Employment Court ruling was directly relevant to its farms, as workers would often rotate their duties between the farms and the businesses in question under an associate partnership programme set up by Gloriavale.

Justice Doogue reserved her injunction decision to be released in the next few weeks.