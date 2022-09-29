Vodafone chief executive defends 'racist' name change on Twitter

Vodafone NZ chief executive Jason Paris has taken to Twitter to defend its name change.

It should have been a night of celebration for Vodafone chief executive Jason Paris after the telco announced it was rebranding, to become One New Zealand.

Instead, Paris was in the dark depths of Twitter on Wednesday evening, trying to defend the fact he and his team apparently did not know a similar name was already taken by a far right group.

“One NZ has landed extremely well. 100% love that we are reinvesting the Voda brand licensing $ back in NZ, & that One NZ stands for the best of NZ (diversity, inclusion, trust, innovation etc) Ultimately we won’t be judged on the name but the actions we take. That’s our focus,” he posted to Twitter.

Vodafone announced on Wednesday it would rebrand as One New Zealand early next year as part of its ongoing transformation, and the move would save millions of dollars a year in branding fees.

Among the tweets to which Paris responded was one from BusinessDesk tech editor Ben Moore, who said Paris had told him the first time he heard that One NZ name had a negative history was post-announcement on Wednesday.

The telco is changing its name.

“Said it was done now and would work to redefine what One NZ meant, pushing for recognition of the benefits of diversity. Cannot understand how the brand agency missed this,” Moore said.

And others on Twitter felt the same.

“Landed well with whom? Putting aside comparisons with the cotcases at the literal One New Zealand and Australia’s One Nation, the very phrase ‘One New Zealand’ is inherently racist af [sic] and has been a dog whistle for years,” author Naomi Arnold said.

“Landed well with who? One NZ is awful. History matters and OneNZ does not say diversity inclusion trust and innovation. It says the opposite. It’s a real shame. People will see it and think regressive political party not progressive business,” another said.

The name change comes into effect next year.

”I'm judging you by your decision to stand with these horrible people. I refuse to believe that neither you, your branding agency nor any of your communications people googled your new name before launching it,” another tweeted.

One NZ is a now-defunct political party which was opposed to Treaty of Waitangi settlements and wanted Māori seats in Parliament and the Waitangi Tribunal abolished.

The name is also used by far right organisation the One New Zealand Foundation, which opposes the return of land to Māori under the Treaty of Waitangi, a document it claims is fraudulent.