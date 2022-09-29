Rotisserie chicken, toilet paper, Halloween decor and giant teddy bears wow Costco members

It was a successful day of sales for Costco with certain products in particular being popular with shoppers.

Rotisserie chickens flew off the shelves on bulk buy retailer Costco’s opening day in New Zealand.

The American retailer opened an hour earlier than expected, in Westgate in Auckland on Wednesday.

Some shoppers camped out to be among the first through the doors when they opened at 7am, with some having slept outside the shop overnight.

Shopping at Costco requires paying for a membership, which costs $60 per person. Costco had more than 100 million members across its 803 stores worldwide.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The shelves are now stocked at Costco in Auckland pending its grand opening on September 28. There were few prices on the shelves when media were shown round the store.

Despite Costco saying earlier in the year that 700 people had signed up for a membership in New Zealand, Costco Australia and New Zealand central marketing assistant Micaela Philips could not give an updated figure following the opening day.

“We don't normally publicise membership,” she said.

Asked about the products that were most in-demand, she said, that there was “a lot of excitement around the food court hot dog and refillable soda deal for $1.99” as well as taro boba tea.

The $7.99 rotisserie chickens were flying out the door, she said.

David White/Stuff One man stocked up on toilet paper on the opening day.

Kirkland toilet paper rolls which come in a pack of 48, and cost $39.99, were snapped up.

Many shoppers took selfies by a stack of giant teddy bears and Halloween decor, which featured a near-3-metre-tall talking witch, she said.

ROB STOCK/Stuff Halloween and Christmas consumerism features big at Costco, and include witches and skeletons nearly 3m tall.

Costco New Zealand managing director Patrick Noone had signalled more stores were on the way, with Christchurch and Wellington top of the list.

“Soon I hope to have some announcements coming out, but not today,” Noone said on Wednesday at the opening of the Auckland store.