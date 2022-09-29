Private sector media bodies sink teeth into TVNZ/RNZ merger

The Radio Broadcasters Association and News’ Publishers Association warned a select committee on Thursday that the planned merger of TVNZ and RNZ could reduce the choice of media that people currently enjoy.

National Party broadcasting spokesperson appeared to catch Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson off guard on Wednesday when Jackson appeared unaware whether a regulatory impact statement had been drafted on the merger, and highlighted the lack of public information on its costs and benefits.

The merger would see TVNZ and RNZ folded into a new entity in March that would be formally named Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media.

Parliament’s Economic Development, Science and Innovation select committee has been giving submitters 10 minutes to present their views and answer questions on the law paving the way for the merger, after receiving about 800 written submissions.

Radio Broadcasters Association chief executive Jana Rangooni told MPs that the underestimation of the impact the merger would have on commercial media was “unbelievable”.

The association represents 19 privately-owned radio broadcasters, including NZME and MediaWorks.

Rangooni said the merger could “reduce the investment and therefore the quality and quantity of media outlets and content produced in New Zealand”.

Stuff RNZ and TVNZ would come under one roof in March, under the Government’s plan.

Rangooni rejected the suggestion that the new media entity was needed to combat disinformation and ensure there was trusted media.

Public media was not the only source of trusted information, she said.

“It's incredibly important in a democracy that you have independent media.

“New Zealanders are incredibly lucky, as frustrated as some people on the left or the right might be with some media that they like or don't like. New Zealand has one of the most responsible mainstream media, I would say, in the world.”

The law change creating the new public entity was vague because everybody had a different view on what they wanted it to be and “therein lies the danger”, she said.

Rangooni said that “like most major media companies and other parties including TVNZ and RNZ” the association believed there was a fair amount of work to be done before the legislation enacting the merger was fit for purpose.

The areas that needed work included the editorial and operational independence of the organisation, its structure, governance and monitoring frameworks, and the limits and boundaries on its commercial outcomes versus its public service outcomes, she said.

News’ Publishers Association (NPA) general manager Brook Cameron said its key concern was that the scope and objectives of the new public entity were very broad.

The new entity could significantly undermine the viability of the “private media ecosystem” at a time when that industry was already facing significant challenges, she said.

The NPA’s members include Stuff, NZME and Allied Press.

The impact of the merger on media plurality should be assessed and safeguards were needed to ensure the new entity would compete on an even-playing field, given it would be state-funded and could operate at a loss, Cameron said.

The oral submissions are continuing and the select committee is expected to report back on the bill in January.