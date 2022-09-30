Computer errors led to AIA denying claims for heart operations

AIA is the largest life insurer in the country.

​Computer-generated stuff-ups led to the country’s largest life insurer unfairly declining claims policyholders made to pay for potentially life-saving operations on clogged arteries, a high court judgment reveals.

AIA has been ordered to pay $700,000 in penalties by the High Court in Auckland, but a judgment released by Justice Michael Robinson reveals the cost of the insurer’s computer errors to people with AIA insurance policies who were overcharged premiums, or told they had cover, only to be told at claims time that they didn’t.

Justice Robinson said 383 of AIA’s customers were overcharged premiums, or had cover wrongly ended by AIA, since April 1, 2014.

“The average financial harm per customer was $1092.60, but seven of these 383 customers were underpaid cover in amounts between $19,104.36 and $46,044,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Dob yourself in, misbehaving banks and insurers told

* Credit card repayment insurance warning: 200,000 people with 'poor value' cover

* AIA admits it misled customers, overcharging or wrongly ending cover



Four of AIA’s policyholders whose claims were wrongly denied were making claims to pay for angioplasties, which are operations to open blocked coronary arteries.

The value of those claims ranged between $26,882 and $36,052, the judge said.

AIA has since paid those claims, but Justice Robinson said customers who were declined cover to which they were entitled, or to which they had been told they were entitled, would have suffered harm at an inherently difficult time in their lives.

Financial Markets Authority chief executive, Samantha Barrass, says insurers need to remember that all of their customers can be 'vulnerable' at points in their lives.

The judge accepted that the errors made by AIA were inadvertent.

But he also acknowledged the FMA’s frustration that AIA took more than 10 years to finish paying out wronged customers.

The FMA had argued the maximum penalty AIA could face was $15 million, but said the starting point should have been $1m to $1.2m.The judge said AIA used a computer-based policy administration system, which undertook some automated actions, including calculating premiums and sending out update letters to policyholders.

Some of the automated letters contained errors that mislead customers, Justice Robinson found.

Between January 2013 and February 2015, automatically-generated letters were sent to 2800 customers telling saying some “passback” benefits had been added to their policies, when in fact they had not.

These benefits included cover for conditions such as critical cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, intensive care treatment and heart valve replacement.

“At least five of those 2800 customers made claims for the ‘Passback Benefits’ described in the passback Letters. AIA wholly or partially declined on the basis that their policies did not include the Passback Benefits,” the judge said.

Since at least 2009, AIA sent anniversary letters to some customers with incorrect termination dates for their policies, resulting in some people paying premiums for cover that no longer existed.

Other customers had claims payments wrongly ended too soon, the court found.

These errors cost policyholders $272,445.

The third automatic systems error happened in late 2014, when a change made by AIA caused its policy administration system to increase some policyholders’ cover by more than the rate of inflation, resulting in them paying more premiums than they should have.

This error cost 239 customers a total of $21,606.33 in premiums.

The Financial Markets Authority Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko took the case against AIA, after the insurer reported the breaches itself to the FMA, as part of a review of life insurers by the authority and the Reserve Bank in 2018.

Margot Gatland, FMA head of enforcement, said the case was the second taken under the Financial Markets Conduct Act, which was introduced to lift standards amongst financial services providers, and promote public confidence in the finance industry.

Justice Robinson ruled AIA had undermined public confidence.

supplied Margot Gatland, FMA Head of Enforcement, said: ‘This outcome reiterates that financial institutions will be held to account if they fail to sufficiently invest in systems, controls and processes that ensure all customers are treated fairly.’

“This outcome reiterates that financial institutions will be held to account if they fail to sufficiently invest in systems, controls and processes that ensure all customers are treated fairly,” Gatland said.

The first major case taken by the FMA under the Financial Markets Act was against ANZ over misleading credit card repayment insurance customers.

Two more cases are in train.

Cigna Life Insurance New Zealand has admitted misleading customers by increasing their life insurance cover by more than inflation, and faces a penalty hearing in mid-October.

The FMA has also initiated a case against Kiwibank, alleging it mislead about 35,000 home loan customers.

Nick Stanhope, AIA’s New Zealand chief executive, said the case involved “historical issues”, which the insurer had self-disclosed to the FMA in June 2018 when the regulator started its review of insurance company conduct.

All customers who had been wronged had been paid back.