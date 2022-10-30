Killer weather: outdoor workers are in the firing line of more extreme storms and floods

More extreme weather associated with climate changes presents safety challenges for outdoor workers.

A tornado that roared through a South Auckland freight hub last year chucked shipping containers around like children’s building blocks, and killed a forklift mechanic caught up in the vortex.

ContainerCo boss Mike Kirwan​ arrived minutes later to find his yard littered with toppled containers, tree branches, a chunk of motorway sign, and roofing iron sucked off homes several kilometres away.

Workers who were inside having a cuppa, or protected by the cabs of their machines when the tornado struck were unharmed, but shocked.

“It was a very traumatising event for them, you’re not expecting to go to work and be subject to anything like that,” Kirwan​ said.

Kirwan was already “wind wary,” pulling his staff in if gusts got up to 30 knots (55kph), but following the tornado, ContainerCo upped its investment in weather forecasting, subscribing to international service StormGeo to get more detailed wind data.

Research shows weather conditions caused, or were a contributing factor, in almost one in five work-related fatalities, and Otago University senior lecturer in public health Dr Rebbecca​ Lilley says that is a wake-up call for businesses as climate change brings more extreme weather.

When Lilley’s team analysed coroners’ records from 2005 to 2014, and they found weather played a part in 17% of work-related fatal injuries, and she says understanding the impact of weather on worker safety is critical now climate change is upon us.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff A tornado that struck several shipping container depots in South Auckland last year killed a mechanic working on a forklift, and tornados have in the past killed construction workers.

“This data is showing us weather is already having a substantial impact and that’s likely to increase in future.”

Agriculture, forestry, and fishing accounted for about 40% of the 145 weather deaths, followed by transport and warehousing (25%) and construction (12%).

Rain was a factor in 41% of fatalities, followed by wind (23%), and tornados killed four construction workers over the 10-year study period.

The dead included workers hit by falling trees, drivers of trucks flipped by strong winds, back country workers killed in flash floods, and farmers who died when tractors rolled on slopes made slippery by heavy rain.

Ross Giblin/Stuff “Our labourers, machine operators and drivers tend to have very high numbers and rates of work fatalities anyway, and they tend to be the most vulnerable to weather-related causes,” says Otago University senior lecturer in public health Dr Rebbecca Lilley.

Death rates were higher among Māori, probably because they were more likely to work in outdoor jobs with higher risks of weather-related accidents, and in workers over the age of 70 because they were less likely to survive severe injuries, Lilley says.

As the weather gets wilder, she urges businesses to be more aware of hazards, such as loose items becoming lethal projectiles in strong winds, or the risk of delicately balanced equipment like cherry pickers being pushed over by a sudden wind gust.

Increased air turbulence and rougher sea conditions have potential to disrupt the aviation and maritime sectors, so she says protecting workers should be part of their future planning.

“It has quite significant public safety implications as well when we think about the impact on road, air, and water transport.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Fire and Emergency NZ says it is giving staff more training and equipment to cope with floodwaters, but the Professional Firefighters Union is far from happy with the response to climate change challenges. (File photo)

Weather hits first responders

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) says weather-related natural disaster incidents are increasing, with 13,299 logged over the past five years.

Firefighters are often the ones heading into danger as communities evacuate, and Fenz says it is training and equipping them to deal with floodwaters.

But national secretary of the Professional Firefighters Union Wattie​ Watson says the organisation has been too slow to react to the safety challenges posed by climate change, focussing on wildfires when flooding is becoming more common.

She says the move to doing more “in water” work is a major change in direction for volunteer and career firefighters who are not trained or resourced for swift water or marine rescues.

“That’s a problem because they’re deployed to these at times ... Fenz is going down a very dangerous route.”

Watson says training to date has largely been via online courses, and the union wants Fenz to adopt well established swift water rescue programmes used by the likes of Queensland Fire Rescue.

Reliance on assistance from volunteer groups such as Surf Life Saving is concerning, because they are not necessarily prepared for flood work either.

“There’s immense pressure on you to do whatever you can to rescue someone in whatever situation, and working with these other agencies, if they don’t have the training, experience or right equipment is a huge risk,” says Watson.

Shutterstock It’s not clear whether climate change will bring more thunderstorms and lightning strikes, but higher temperatures and more heavy rain events are expected as a result of global warming.

The bad news on bad weather

MetService forecaster Georgina Griffiths manages a team providing bespoke weather information to industries, and over winter they noted increased demand for forecasts around workplace safety from roading contractors and electricity networks.

In terms of future weather risks, Griffiths says the jury is still out on what climate change will mean for thunderstorms, with their attendant lightning, thunder, hail, and tornadoes, and for snow falls.

Projections show the incidence of extremely hot temperatures and heavy rainfalls will increase.

In winter, central and southern New Zealand can also expect stronger westerly winds, while eastern areas, especially Canterbury and Marlborough, will probably get more extreme daily winds.

Supplied Two trucks caught in a 127kph wind gust on the Auckland Harbour Bridge in 2020 caused extensive damage to a load-bearing truss, and led to grid-lock while lanes were closed.

In May 2019 the MetService introduced a three-tiered warning system, with a red severe weather warning for the most intense and extreme weather likely to cause significant disruptions and safety issues, and seven of the eight red warnings ever issued have come over the past 18 months.

Researchers studying the effects of climate change concluded the torrential rainfall that inundated large tracts of Canterbury in May last year was 10% to 15% more intense as a result of human influence on the climate system.

That flood left farmer Paul Adams perched in a tree after he was swept down the Ashburton River trying to rescue calves, and a helicopter plucked him to safety after a sharp-eyed neighbour spotted the wavering light of his head torch.

The same heavy rain event saw dairy farm worker Dan Kingsford die of extensive injuries received when a 600kg rain-sodden hay bale collapsed on him, and in the August floods that struck Nelson and Marlborough, farmer Luke Thompson ended up in Wairau Hospital with pneumonia after he was caught in the flooded Opouri River trying to save his animals.

Supplied Parts of the country are likely to experience more high winds, like the gale force gusts that fanned a fire through Department of Conservation tussock land and adjacent farmland on the Rock and Pillar Range in Otago. (File photo)

Well warned

Under the Health and Safety at Work Act, business owners are obliged to eliminate or minimise risks so far as reasonably practicable.

WorkSafe says that includes keeping abreast of weather forecasts and acting on that information to protect workers and members of the public.

Mid-Canterbury Federated Farmers president David Clark believes Met Service gave plenty of notice of the 2021 flood, issuing a red warning to underline its potential to cause havoc, and he shifted 10,000 sheep on his property.

He says the Ashburton River has a long history of floods, and those farming on the banks need to respect its force.

“None of what happened last year should have caught anybody out if they’d been paying attention.

“To put it bluntly, farmers that had stock on river terraces that ended up having to be moved in the middle of the night shouldn’t have been there.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff A helicopter rescued an Ashburton farmer from a tree after he was washed away by floodwaters last year while trying to save stock. (File photo)

Wind limits

Griffiths says tornados, such as the one that cut a swathe through South Auckland last year, are tricky to forecast, “you’re never going to pick exactly where a tornado touches down,” but there is generally plenty of warning given for high winds.

“We have people saying ‘that wasn’t forecast’, so you show them a forecast that went out three days earlier that had some big numbers in it.”

Ports have wind limits that trigger work stoppages, and it is conceivable climate change will have an impact on the speed with which cargo is processed, and the way in which containers are stacked to prevent wind incidents like the 52-container pileup in August that sparked a safety investigation at the Lyttelton Port Company.

The growing practice of shrink-wrapping structures in plastic to allow work to continue in all weathers also requires extra safety measures, according to Paul Cunningham, president of business body Scaffolding, Access and Rigging New Zealand.

He says shrink wrapping effectively creates a sail, and the weight of heavy rain can also be a problem, so his New Plymouth-based construction company engages a structural engineer to check that wrapped scaffold will withstand weather stress.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Firefighters helped contractors remove scaffolding that crashed onto neighbouring shops in Auckland. Many work sites are shrink-wrapped to keep out the weather, but they need to be able to withstand strong winds. (File photo)

In May scaffolding on a luxury apartment block on Auckland’s North Shore collapsed overnight, smashing glass awnings as it fell, and piercing the roofs of nearby buildings. A witness described the wind as very strong at the time, said it was lucky no one was injured.

Cunningham is aware of six scaffolds falling over the past year, mostly because of weather, although he does not believe wind was involved in a collapse that killed an Auckland construction worker last month.

He says Taranaki alone has had three instances in the past 12 months of winds blowing more than 100kph, and climate change challenges are “front and centre” for the industry.

“Now if it’s a toss up between using a large truss or a smaller one, you go with the larger truss because you know it has load capacity and can handle those extreme weathers.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Contractors fixing power outages are often exposed to the elements. Canterbury lines company Orion is using drones with thermal imaging to identify faults, and avoid workers having to cross difficult terrain in bad weather.

Heating up

National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) records show last year was New Zealand’s warmest year on record, and seven of the past nine years have been amongst the warmest ever recorded.

Griffiths says Auckland experienced days over 30C last year, which was really abnormal in November, and higher temperatures will increasingly become part of the conversation about work place safety.

“But we’re talking years to decades for that [to happen].”

Nevertheless, former professor of environmental and occupational health, Tord Kjellstrom​, says extreme heat is something workplaces need to consider, especially small workshops with little or no air-conditioning.

He directs a research consultancy which looks at the impact heat and increasing temperatures have on worker health and productivity globally, and points to the deaths of migrant workers building stadia for this year’s Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

123rf Occupational health researcher Tord Kjellstrom says it is natural to work more slowly in very hot conditions, and New Zealand businesses should be aware of the impact rising temperatures will have on health and productivity.

While New Zealand summers maybe a long way from energy-sapping Middle Eastern heat, Kjellstrom says official temperature recordings don’t tell the whole story, and his research group found temperatures in Nelson forestry areas 30km to 40km from the coast were up to 5C higher than the 29C recorded at the Nelson airport recording site.

When it is very hot, he says it’s a natural reaction to work more slowly, people become more accident-prone, and the reality is many Kiwis are unused to high temperatures.

“Which means that when the temperature goes above 30C, we should certainly pay attention in the workplace.”

Keeping tabs on workers

Employers are looking to technology to help keep staff safe in rough weather.

Orion lines company workers are equipped with personal locator beacons, and a fleet of 10 drones has one capable of flying in adverse conditions, like snow, quickly covering difficult terrain and using thermal imaging technology to find faults.

The Department of Conservation is mindful that changing weather is expected to increase the frequency of “significant natural hazard events” such as rock falls, avalanches, landslides, and sudden water surges triggered by large slips into lakes, rivers or bays.

Over summer up to 1000 DOC staff are working out in the field, and health and safety manager Mike Massaar​ says weather is now even more of a focus for work safety plans.

A new contract signed with Niwa last year provides 24/7 access to highly detailed “pinpoint” weather forecasts for specific locations like back country huts.

DOC is also looking at introducing “spot trackers” that automatically show the location of staff at all the times, and do not need to be activated by the wearer.

“Some districts are quite comfortable with what they have, but others are a bit concerned they don’t have that facility, so that’s why we need something that’s nationally consistent.”