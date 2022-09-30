Canterbury's fastest growing town gets green light to build a new Pak'nSave

Foodstuff’s South Island has been granted consent to build a Pak’nSave in Rolleston. (File photo)

One of Canterbury’s fastest growing towns has been given the green light to build a third supermarket.

Selwyn District Council approved consent for Foodstuffs to build a Pak’nSave at 157 Levi Rd, Rolleston, about 22 kilomtres south-west of Christchurch.

The town, which had a population of almost 25,000 as of June last year, already has a New World supermarket and a Countdown supermarket.

Selwyn District Council development and growth group manager Tim Harris said the decision was subject to conditions around construction and operation of the supermarket “to ensure the minimum disruption to neighbours and address concerns raised in submissions”.

The council was initially split on the decision.

Selwyn District Council consultant planner Jane Anderson summed up those in support in the Commissioner Decision and Approved Plan report, saying the benefits included additional supermarket choice and competition in Rolleston, employment opportunities, aid in easing congestion around the existing supermarkets and was well located in terms of convenience and walkability.

Submissions opposing the supermarket included traffic issues, including an increase in traffic on the surrounding road network, heavy vehicle movements, safety effects for pedestrians and cyclists, and an impact surrounding environment.

The application was approved late on Thursday. Plans include parking for 500 vehicles, five new vehicle access points and jobs for up to 260 staff.

Harris said an appeal period was now open to the submitters and applicants until October 20.

If no appeals were received, the consent would begin from October 20 and Foodstuffs could apply for building consent.

There are currently six Pak’nSave supermarkets across Canterbury, including Moorhouse Ave, Rangiora, Riccarton, Wainoni, Hornby and Northlands.

Alden Williams/Stuff Rolleston is one of the fastest growing districts in the country, seeing the population rise from 2,830 in June 2001 to 24,670 in June 2021. (File photo)

A Countdown spokesperson said the Rolleston team welcomed “more competition in the area”.

“We’ll continue to work hard to provide good value and a great shopping experience for our Rolleston customers”.

Rolleston is the largest town in Selwyn, and is one of the fastest growing districts in New Zealand.

Its population rose from 2830 in June 2001 to 24,670 in June 2021, an increase of 772%, according to Stats NZ.

The population in the Selwyn district was 73,600 as of June 2021, up from 28,300 in June 2001.