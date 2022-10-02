New Zealand tourism needs to buff up its 'green glow', but only a third of operators are measuring their carbon footprint

Paddle a waka towards the Abel Tasman National Park and learn about the rich Māori heritage of the region.

New Zealand tourism is preparing for a new breed of carbon-conscious travellers, and going “green” could be a lifesaver for Covid-battered businesses.

A recent survey by Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) showed that while a third of the 434 operators who responded were measuring their carbon footprint, only 7% of were certified carbon zero, or carbon positive.

A large group were still investigating their options, and a quarter had done nothing, but TIA sustainability advocate Gisela​ Purcell​ says those figures belie the effort going into offsetting emissions.

For example, Marahau village on the edge of the Abel Tasman National Park aims to get all 20 or so businesses zero carbon certified, and a 4-day carbon zero travel itinerary has been operating in the Nelson area for a couple of years.

READ MORE:

* Public sector's carbon footprint remains a mystery, despite 2025 target

* New tool to help small businesses measure their carbon footprint

* Covid-19 hit Tasman businesses cut carbon footprint one step at a time

* Tasman tourist operator gets the zero carbon tick



Supplied Businesses serving the Abel Tasman National Park are working to reduce their carbon emissions, and all those based in Marahau village aim to be zero carbon certified.

Boston Consulting Group is this week launching the first of a regular series of reports on megatrends – large social, economic, political and technological changes – that will have a lasting influence globally.

Boston Consulting Group New Zealand general manager Phillip Benedetti says the green economy is projected to reach US$6.4 trillion (NZ$11.2t) by 2030, and that has implications for all businesses, not the least tourism.

Although New Zealand’s green credentials are good, other countries are investing heavily in this area, and we risk being left behind if we do not put money into green infrastructure.

Megatrends suggest sustainability-conscious consumers will be much more careful about flying long distances, and more inclined to combine business and leisure trips to minimise their impact on the planet, says Benedetti.

“For New Zealand there’s a real opportunity around the premium tourist segment, and they’re not just looking for a great experience, but thinking about what is the environmental impact of that experience itself?

“How do you make it clear that, once you arrive here, the overall impact of the trip is going to be as good for the environment, if not better than if you stayed more local?”

Benedetti says the way we promote New Zealand has to change in line with that.

Dean McKenzie/Supplied Boston Consulting Group New Zealand general manager Phillip Benedetti says overseas travellers who have flown here long haul will want to be sure the activities they undertake do not have a negative impact on the environment.

“The idea of one big marketing campaign that will attract every single consumer is dead, we need to target specific consumer segments in a hyper-personalised way [through social media].”

TIA’s goal is to have every tourism business measuring its carbon footprint and making efforts to significantly reduce emissions by 2030.

Of the 118 survey respondents measuring their carbon footprint, about a quarter offset their residual emissions through a certified programme and 25% offset them informally.

Lower fuel and power bills create savings, so there are benefits to reducing a business’s carbon footprint, Purcell says, but taking on big upfront costs to cut emissions after a very lean couple of years was a big ask for operators who did not know how long Covid-19 would drag on for.

Now they are coming out the other side of the pandemic, there is more confidence about investing in economic, community and environmental sustainability.

“Businesses we’re working with are very focussed on giving back to their local communities. Abel Tasman businesses are donating money or services to things like the Bird Song Trust, and taking school groups out into the park at no or low cost.”

Transport operators know all about high upfront costs of going green.

Tranzit Group will have 45 electric buses on urban routes, and operations manager Keven​ Snelgrove​ expects to take delivery of its first electric tour bus in the next 18 months.

David Unwin/Stuff Tranzit Group operations manager Keven Snelgrove says electric buses cost up to 40% more than diesel ones, but a move to electric tour coaches is inevitable, because that’s what customers will demand.

A new diesel bus costs $700,000 compared with $1 million for an electric version, and slightly more again for a hydrogen-fuelled tour bus.

“It will happen, there’s no doubt about that because customers will demand it, and there will be a slight premium [on tour prices] it because it will cost more.”

While there are fuel savings from going electric, and not having to pay road user charges, new larger charging units cost $250,000-plus, and lack of that infrastructure will be an issue.

“If you have a tour coach pull up and there are four buses sitting there, your customers won’t be too happy sitting around for two hours,” Snelgrove says.

The rental vehicle industry has also been slow to move away from fossil fuels, and electric vehicles and hybrids account for less than 5% of the 32,000 strong national rental fleet.

Tourism Holdings chief operating officer Matt Harvey says range continues to be a big barrier for electric motorhomes.

The company is trialling a number of new units and is keen to accelerate the shift to electric once the technology can produce a vehicle capable of doing 300km-plus on a charge.

Weather is another factor. “Range varies depending on headwinds, and how the vehicle is driven, but with the additional weight of the house unit of the motorhome, the range drops on average to approx 120kms,” says Harvey.