Woman not told she was redundant for three months, Employment Relations Authority rules

People Media Group restructured when the border closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A tourism publishing venture facing ruin in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic did a rapid restructure, but it breached the employment rights of one of its workers who was not told for three months that she had been made redundant.

Accounts manager Trish Galligan​ thought she had agreed to take leave without pay at a March 18 cafe meeting with her boss at People Media Group​, the owner of Arrival​ magazine, which is distributed at airports around the country.

But on June 16, 2020 she was told she had been made redundant at that meeting.

She complained to Employment Relations Authority​ in Auckland, and on September 18 it ordered People Media Group to pay Galligan three months wages, with authority member Andrew Gane​ ruling Galligan had been unjustifiably dismissed.

In addition to the three months wages, Gane also ordered the business to pay Galligan $12,000 as compensation for humiliation, loss of dignity and hurt to feelings, and a further four weeks pay to cover her redundancy notice period.

Gane accepted it was a scary time for the business which relied on inbound tourists to read its magazine, and said it was possible managing director Mike Taillie had overlooked advising Galligan she had been made redundant.

Taillie claimed to have told Galligan she was being made redundant at a meeting in a cafe on March 18

He claimed he then left a redundancy letter on her desk.

Galligan said she only agreed to taking leave without pay at the cafe meeting, and never saw any redundancy letter.

An email to her from Taillie after the meeting did not mention her being made redundant, and it was not mentioned at a social gathering at the business later the same day to farewell a colleague who was being made redundant.

Gane also noted that later the same day, in a text sent at 6.55pm, Taillie asked Galligan for some personal details, so he could apply for the Covid-19 wage subsidy on her behalf, and Galligan provided him with them.

Galligan said she only found out she had been made redundant after trying to find out what had happened to the wage subsidy application.

She told the authority the first time Taillie had used the word redundancy in any communication with her was on June 16.

In an investigation meeting organised by the authority to gather evidence, Gane said there was no evidence that Galligan had ever received the redundancy letter Taillie claimed he had left on her desk.

“Mr Taillie did not hand it to her in person, and he did not advise her of the letter,” Gane said.

“I find that Mr Taillie failed to adequately advise Ms Galligan she had been made redundant and that she only became aware she had been made redundant on 16 June 2020.

“Even if Mr Taillie had communicated to Ms Galligan that she had been made redundant, Ms Galligan was not adequately consulted on the impact that the reduction of business would have on her role and the proposal to make her role redundant.”

Gane found Galligan’s unjustified dismissal had been stressful.

“She stated the dismissal caused significant stress for which she sought medical assistance. She said she found it hard to get over how she had been treated, and it had damaged her confidence,” Gane said.

It had taken her a year to find a new job, and that was as a retail assistant, Gane said.