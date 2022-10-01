Weekend shoppers descend on Costco

Costco opens its first New Zealand store, after people queued overnight outside the Auckland location.

Hundreds of curious shoppers braved the rain to flock to Costco for its first weekend of trading.

Auckland’s Westgate shopping district had the energy of a music festival on Saturday as people in florescent vests ushered cars into parking spaces, and metal fences kept people off the sodden grass.

At the front of the store Costco employees divided people into two groups. Shoppers who already had a Costco card were allowed to walk in the front door, but those who did not were made to queue in a line that stretched around the corner.

Paul and Lisa Carrigan​ were some of those waiting in the line to purchase a Costco card. The Hamilton couple had driven up to Auckland to see what all the fuss was about.

“The crowds are a bit much, but then again, I guess this is just your standard day at Costco,” Paul Carrigan​ said.

Inside the store, shoppers rolled trolleys packed with bulk products, such as the 3kg drums of feta cheese, 25kg sacks of sugar and flour, and jumbo packages of toilet rolls.

Auckland woman Sandra Law​ said it was her first time at Costco, and the size of the products had surpassed her expectations.

“Even though there is so much stuff here you can’t find everything you need, for example I am still looking for vegan butter. I think I might need to finish my shop here and go to Pak ‘n Save,” Law​ said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Aucklander Sandra Law says shoppers need to have their head together, in order to not get bamboozled by the bulk buying.

Despite this, Law said she enjoyed Costco, and planned to return to the store tomorrow with friends.

“The trick is not getting all wound up into a Costco bulk buying frenzy. You need to have your head together if you want to shop here,” she said.

At the front of the store, a 3m-high Halloween decoration of the Grim Reaper leaned over the shoppers.

At the next aisle, two siblings, Mason and Riley, hugged one of the giant 2m teddy bears, which cost $500.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Mason (5) and Riley (3) hugging one of Costcos giant teddy bears, which cost $500 each.

Their mother said she was not thinking of buying a teddy as she “didn’t know where [she] would have the space to put them.”

A Costco assistant warehouse manager who only gave the name Robert, said he had attended the openings of the Australian stores, and this was bigger than all of them.

“It is just busy beyond belief. This amount of people has beaten every other Australian warehouse opening by far,” he said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff People shop at Costco Wholesale warehouse in Auckland on Saturday.

The first Costco store in New Zealand opened on Wednesday to enthusiastic shoppers, some who had even camped out overnight.

The bulk retailer sells everything from food and clothing to tyres.

Also on sale were a number of gold bars including 500g of bullion retailing for $48,389.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Over $24 million dollars of goods are on display at the Costco store, including gold bullion retailing for up to $48,389.

To shop at Costco, or even enter the building, you need to be a member. Individuals pay $60 a year for the Gold Star Membership, while businesses pay $55.

At the opening on Wednesday, a woman who claimed to be the first person in New Zealand to sign up for the Costco membership said the retail giant was the “best thing ever” to come to New Zealand.

“It’s going to be good for our economy, because New Zealand retail, we’re being ripped off so much so Costco will be fabulous.”