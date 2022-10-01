Funeral home worker dismissed after embalming accident, awarded $13,500 in costs

Matthews told the ERA she wanted to seek medical attention after cutting her finger while embalming, but she felt like she wasn’t allowed to.

A former funeral home worker that was unjustifiably dismissed after cutting her finger during an embalming accident has been awarded $13,500 in costs by the Employment Relations Authority (ERA).

Sharron Matthews​ had worked at Newberrys Funeral Home​ in Whangārei for a year before she resigned after her boss did not properly attend to a serious wound sustained during embalming.

In July the ERA ordered the funeral home to pay Matthews $25,441 for an unjustified dismissal and compensation for hurt and humiliation. In September, the ERA ordered a further $13,500 to be paid to cover legal costs.

Mathews​ had cut her finger with a scalpel during embalming. Instead of receiving medical attention she was told by her boss, company director Freda Taylor​, to “just put a plaster on it”.

In the initial ERA determination in July, Matthews told the authority she wanted to seek medical attention, but she felt like she wasn’t allowed to.

"I left work to attend White Cross. My finger was stitched and splinted up and I received a medical certificate to excuse my work until the injury had healed."

But when she handed her medical certificate to her boss, Taylor​ threw the certificate in the bin and reprimanded Matthews​ for leaving work, the authority heard.

Taylor​ told the authority she did not initially realise the seriousness of the cut, and said the accident was caused by Matthews​ not using the equipment properly. She also denied not accepting the medical certificate.

Matthews​ told the authority that she was still made to work, despite having a medical certificate. Her finger became injured again and had to be re-stitched.

She also told the authority she was not paid correctly, discriminated against because of her age, and sexual orientation, and was exploited by her work mentor.

“[My work mentor] hadn't trained me properly. He would force me to purchase cigarettes and food for him and one night he turned up at my house drunk, demanding me to undertake work while not being on call.”

Taylor​ told the authority she had received an anonymous phone call which accused Matthews​ of selling drugs, but said she did not accuse or believe Matthews​ was involved.

"Although I told Matthews's mother about it, I didn't have enough information to know whether it was true or not. I didn't believe it,” Taylor​ said.

ERA member, Sarah Kennedy​, found Matthews to be disadvantaged​, and awarded her lost wages and compensation for humiliation, loss of dignity and injury to feelings.

"I consider that the failure to address genuine concerns about workplace safety, both psychological and physical, incorrect pay, and discrimination in the workplace, means that cumulatively these actions of the employer caused Ms Matthew's resignation," Kennedy​ said.

Newberrys Funeral Home was ordered to pay $25,441 to Matthews.

In September, a subsequent ERA meeting regarding costs was held. Newberrys Funeral Home was ordered to pay Matthews​ an additional $13,500, in contribution to her legal costs.

The costs were raised above the normal rate due non-compliance from the funeral home in the ERA investigation which caused additional expense for Matthews, Kennedy​ said.