Petition asking for national recognition of 'tiny homes' fails

Tiny homes can be beautiful, but people wishing to put one on their land can find themselves tied up in bureaucratic red tape.

A petition to Parliament to have tiny homes recognised as affordable, safe, healthy, durable and permanent accommodation has failed.

Andrew Crisp secured 4097​ signatures for his petition calling on MPs to recognise tiny homes as a way of tackling New Zealand’s housing crisis.

Crisp asked MPs to pass laws recognising tiny/mobile dwellings, and creating national tiny homes standards, but Parliament’s Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee rejected the call.

The committee issued a report on Friday rejecting Crisp’s call for a new dwelling classification for tiny homes as “chattel dwellings”.

READ MORE:

* Auckland couple build their own tiny home, plan to be debt-free by 25

* Plug and play: A fresh take on tiny houses allows for big or small dwellings

* Wait lists for tiny homes double as house prices soar



“He (Crisp) proposes that this would include mobile homes; house trailers; tiny homes, cabins, and cottages on wheels; and homes that can be transported on skids and lifted into place as a prefabricated unit without being permanently fixed to a foundation,” the committee report said.

Transportable homes that are not permanently attached to land and annexed to a land title, did not fit within existing real estate law, Crisp told the committee.

That was holding back their potential for providing decent dwellings for people in cities like Auckland, he said.

Parliament Andrew Crisp appeals to Parliament's Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee to pass laws legitimising 'tiny homes'.

“He maintains that a legally recognised chattel dwelling classification would enable such homes to be financed and insured,” the report said.

Crisp saw tiny homes as preferable to sub-standard living conditions experienced by many New Zealanders who currently lived in overcrowded homes or in cars, garages, and caravans, the report said.

There were currently around 50 manufacturers of tiny homes, and Crisp’s petition was accompanied by a draft act and standard prepared by the Mobile Home Manufacturers Association.

When Crisp presented his petition to the select committee, he said there was a prejudice against tiny homes, perhaps as people saw them as opening the door to North American-style trailer parks.

EUJENNE CLAXTON/Supplied Some people use tiny homes in a bid for financial freedom like Eujenne Claxton and her partner Laurin Buch, shown here with their completed tiny home.

Crisp became involved with tiny homes after helping a Bay of Plenty woman navigate red tape around the purchase of land, and a tiny home.

The difficulties she faced was taking a huge emotional toll on her, Crisp said.

Eventually, she was able to get the council’s permission to live in her tiny home, but it would not give her written approval.

“She still lives in fear of being evicted from her land she owns, and that situation still unfortunately exists today,” Crisp said.

All tiny homeowners wanted to be able to live peacefully, and without being harassed by councils, or nosey neighbours, Crisp said.

He said he was not advocating for anything but high standard, safe and healthy homes.

The petition was opposed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, which told the committee that tiny homes would not be suitable for many of the people suffering as a result of the urban housing crisis, and it preferred to see permanent housing developed.

The Ministry of Business, innovation and Employment said it was currently analysing how existing legislation applied to tiny homes, in order to provide guidance for industry.

“Based on this analysis, and the outcomes from court challenges to its determinations, it planned to develop guidance for councils and the sector,” the report said.

“It would develop educational information for Building Consent Authorities, manufacturers, builders, and owners of these dwellings.”