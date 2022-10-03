The plane, the defamation case, and the end of a 10-year friendship

Cessna-185 ZK-DWW was at the centre of a defamation claim in Hastings.

A friendship of more than a decade stalled, went into a steep descent, then crashed in spectacular fashion in a court case involving claims of defamation and the alleged theft of an aircraft.

Hawke’s Bay men Sean Husheer and Kevin Campbell had a mutual interest in aircraft and flying. They met in 2009 and became very good friends.

In 2012 Husheer bought a Cessna 185, an insurance write-off, with the intention of restoring it.

The pair hatched a plan where Campbell, a very experienced pilot, would help restore the plane in return for the right to be able to fly it on occasion.

READ MORE:

* Mayor's reprisal: She defamed him, now he's made her bankrupt

* Man who sued Mallard for defamation felt like a leper, lawyer says

* Neighbours at war: 'You gave my rabbits laxatives'



They spent hundreds of hours restoring the plane. Also helping in the restoration was Husheer’s wife Lizzie, and it was completed in January 2018.

Stuff Matters between the Husheers and Kevin Stewart came to a head at the Hastings Aerodrome. (File photo)

A few months later, in March 2018, Campbell took the plane for a flight. He said he had been given permission to take the plane. The Husheers said he was not given permission.

A few weeks later Lizzie Husheer was talking to people at an aeronautical engineering and maintenance company at the Hastings Aerodrome.

Campbell claimed she told staff at the company that he “taken an aircraft without permission”.

He felt that Husheer had portrayed him as someone who was dishonest and disreputable and who had acted unlawfully.

In early 2020 he launched a civil claim of defamation against Lizzie Husheer.

The plane was restored in a hangar at the Hastings Aerodrome. (File photo)

Over the following two years lawyers acting for both parties filed various documents and affidavits with the court. Covid-19, and the priority given to other more serious court matters, meant the trial was delayed several times.

In June this year Judge Russell Collins heard an application by Husheer to strike out Campbell’s application.

Husheer’s application said her statement had been made to a very small group of people and Campbell’s application was of such a trivial nature that it was an abuse of court process.

She also said Campbell’s claim was a cloak for his real grievance, which was a purported contractual dispute with her husband, Sean Husheer.

David White Judge Russell Collins struck out a claim of defamation in the Hastings District Court. (File photo)

Campbell opposed the application. He sought a declaration that the statement had been defamatory and he sought an award of indemnity damages (the cost of taking the legal action).

In a recent decision Judge Collins said evidence presented by Stewart made it clear that his defamation claim was “secondary to his principle grievance which relates to the time and labour he devoted to the restoration of the Cessna”, and that the court action appeared to be “a means to punish the defendant for the perceived wrongs of her husband”.

He noted that Stewart had acknowledged that the defamation claim was a minor part of a larger grievance he had with the Husheers, yet there were no proceedings with respect to breach of contract.

The judge said the comment made by Lizzie Husheer could “by the finest of margins” be considered defamatory, but the context in which they were said meant they were trivial. The people she spoke to had known about the dispute and that there was a difference of opinion, he said.

It was also clear from Campbell’s own evidence that his reputation had not been damaged, Judge Collins said.

Any harm caused by Lizzie Husheer’s comments had been less than minor and Campbell’s claim was struck out, the judge said.