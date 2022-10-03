New plastic regulations mean cotton buds, some meat trays and stirrers are now banned

Polystyrene food containers, plastic meat trays and plastic cotton buds are now banned from sale.

Plastic takeaway packaging, plastic-stemmed cotton buds and some types of meat trays are now all prohibited items as the Government continues its phase out of plastic.

The Plastic and Related Products Regulations 2022 (tranche 1) came into force on October 1, prohibiting the sale and manufacture of certain single-use and hard-to-recycle plastic items.

This means pre-formed PVC food trays and containers used for meat and bakery goods, polystyrene takeaway food and drink packaging, expanded polystyrene packaging such as noodle cups, plastics with pro-degradent additives such as some bin liners and dog poo bags, and plastic drink stirrers and cotton buds are now illegal to provide, buy or sell.

The regulations apply to any individual, business or retailer that who sells or manufacturers any of the targeted plastic items in New Zealand.

Environment Minister David Parker said on average, every year each person sent about 750kg of waste to landfill, and some products could not be recycled and were unnecessary..

“Stopping the sale of plastic products will reduce waste to landfill, improve our recycling systems and encourage reusable or environmentally responsible alternatives,” Parker said.

"These are the first group of plastic products to be banned since the ban on single-use plastic bags in 2019. That has meant more than a billion fewer plastic bags have ended up in landfills or the ocean.”

Alternatives for the banned products include recyclable plastic or paper trays and containers, encourage customers to bring their own reusable containers, and opting for wooden utensils and cotton fibre buds with bamboo stems.

Plastic stemmed cotton-buds are exempt from the ban when used as a medical device and not sold by retailers, in a vet clinic, in a commercial food lab for food sampling, in a lab for scientific investigation or as part of a testing kit for medical or scientific matter, including for infection or immunity and to produce a result without analysis at a laboratory, such as part of a Covid-19 RAT test.

Businesses that do not comply with the ban face a fine of up to $100,000.

There would be two more tranches of phase-outsollowing this tranche.

Plastic produce bags, plastic tableware, plastic straws and non-compostable plastic produce labels are intended to be banned by mid next year.

All other PVC and polystyrene food and beverage packaging not covered by the first two tranches will be banned by mid-2025.