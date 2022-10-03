Artificial eyes, inflatables and gingerbread among Russian imports taxed at 35%

Customs data suggests sanctions introduced in April may have been even more effective at reducing imports from Russia than other official figures have suggested.

However, it confirms an eclectic sprinkling of goods is still arriving from Russia.

That includes inflatable boats worth just over $192,000 that were imported in September and spark plugs worth a few tens of thousands of dollars each month.

The Government imposed a 35% tariff on all Russian imports on April 25 in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Customs said it raised a total of $248,267 in import duties from goods where the 35% tariff applied between April 1 and September 22, on goods worth a total of $974,193 including insurance and freight.

More unusual items imported from Russia since April that were pinged by the 35% tariff include one or more “artificial eyes” worth almost $1956, a similar value of beehives, and gingerbread also worth almost $2000.

Bebeto Matthews/AP The United Nations Security Council votes on a draft resolution sanctioning Russia's attempted annexation of parts of Ukraine.

Stats NZ data released last month showed a higher flow of imports worth about $1m a month from Russia, including a shipment of fertiliser worth almost $623,000 that it recorded as being imported in July that did not show up in the Customs figures.

Stats NZ international trade manager Alasdair Allen said an explanation might be that those goods were already en route to New Zealand from Russia before the sanctions took effect on April 25.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has signalled the Government will consider additional sanctions against Russia in the wake of its illegal attempted annexation of parts of Ukraine.

Given that New Zealand imports from Russia valued $98 million last year, Customs’ data suggests imports from Russia have already fallen by about 98%.

There would appear to be only a little more room to tighten up restrictions on exports to Russia.

Food and other goods worth a total of just under $2.5 million were exported to Russia in June, according to Stats NZ’s provisional figures, down from about $27m of trade in January, before the invasion.

The bulk of those remaining exports appear to be accounted for by medical supplies exported by Fisher & Paykel Healthcare.

Medical supplies tend to be excluded from sanctions regimes.

Stats NZ figures indicated a low level of dairy exports to Russia resumed in June, after falling to zero in April and May following Fonterra’s decisions to end exports and shelve its Russian joint venture.

Fonterra said it was not responsible for those more recent exports, which would also not breach the current sanctions regime as it does not restrict the export of food.