Costco 'can't get a break' with problems on opening week

Costco shoppers were faced with an eftpos outage on Monday morning.

Costco can’t seem to catch a break since it opened last week.

On Monday, an eftpos outage left people abandoning full trollies at the checkout as queues formed through the store.

Staff were going up and down the queues apologising to customers for the outage and were using mobile eftpos devices to take payments at the tills.

READ MORE:

* People queue for up to 90 minutes for Costco memberships

* Paymark says its eftpos network is working again after lunchtime outage

* Costco delays its New Zealand launch, but is actively looking for additional sites



The machines were down for at least half-an-hour late on Monday morning.

1 NEWS Diamond rings, pianos and coffins are all on offer, as well as bulk grocery items at Costco's Auckland store.

One shopper waiting in line said: “Costco can’t get a break can it?”

It comes after hundreds of shoppers were evacuated from the store on Sunday after the cooking of rotisserie chicken tripped the fire alarm.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Josh Pennefather said during the process of cooking the chicken, the ovens were opened and the steam caused the fire alarms to go off.

On September 29 half of the store was briefly plunged into darkness after an in-store power cut.