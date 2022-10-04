Christchurch storage yard may have to move hundreds of containers classed by council as 'buildings'

Shipping container stacks beside the Ōpāwaho Heathcote River, some more than 15m high, have riled residents worried about the ugly view and safety issues.

A Christchurch shipping container yard operator is “flabbergasted” at being given a week to relocate up to a third of its 1500 empty containers because the city council classes them as buildings subject to an 11-metre height limit.

A legal opinion prepared for the council said the container stacks, some more than 15m high, met the definition of buildings because they were heavy, difficult to move easily, and required specialist equipment such as a forklift or straddle carrier to shift them.

Pinnacle Corp, which runs the facility, and Portlink industrial area developer Richard Peebles, are both seeking legal advice on the issue, which came to a head after local residents complained about the appearance of container stacks more than 15m high beside a walkway along the Ōpāwaho Heathcote River.

Pinnacle Corp’s national health and safety manager Aaron Temperton​ was stunned when council staff rejected a compromise solution that would have seen containers stacked four high instead of six high within 10m of the boundary, and he said lowering stacks across the whole site would reduce capacity by up to 30 per cent, with flow-on effects for importers and exporters.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Cyclist Wayne Wright regularly cycles along the Heathcote River path, but says the height of the containers makes him very uncomfortable, despite an earth bund between the boundary and the path, and he worries about what would happen in the event of an earthquake. "That little bank is not going to stop them."

Peebles said in most areas of New Zealand, containers used for offices, living or permanent storage were defined as buildings, and this was the first time he had heard of empty containers held temporarily on a site being included in the definition.

The council’s legal opinion provided by Brookfields Lawyers partner Andrew Green cited legal precedents involving a tiny house in Hutt City and a sea wall in Northland, both of which were deemed to be “structures” under the Resource Management Act.

Peebles said it was “fanciful” to compare those situations to empty shipping containers designed to be moved regularly, and pointed out plenty of other things were heavy and hard to move.

“Under his [Green’s] definition pallets, stacks of cars, concrete pipes, spa pools, all heavy man-made objects that required machinery to move, would be buildings.”

Amanda Cropp/Stuff A Woolston shipping container yard has offered to reduce the height of stacks closer to the boundary fence, but would have to significantly reduce capacity if a height limit of four containers was imposed across the whole site.

A written statement from the council confirmed all stacks of shipping containers around the city were classed as buildings, but in industrial zones, the rules about buildings were more permissive and height limits only applied when they were close to residential zones.

“A part of the Portlink industrial area does have a set of more restrictive rules due to the proximity to the river and adjacent residential zone. Those rules seek to protect the amenity of adjacent areas.”

The definition of buildings in the District Plan was broad, but certain smaller structures, such as spa pools were exempt.

Asked what actin would be taken if the container stack heights were not lowered by Friday, the council said as this was a “current investigation”, it was not in a position to comment.

Peebles said he had been working with the council for two years over the establishment of the container storage facilities, and he was concerned about its sudden “aggressive approach” to resolving outstanding matters.

He questioned whether the council elections and politicking by ward councillor Yani Johanson, whose home overlooks the container area, was having an influence.

The council statement said regulatory decisions were made by staff. “It would only be relevant to assess if a conflict of interest existed if a councillor was taking part in a decision.”