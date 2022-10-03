Satellite launched to the Moon by Rocket Lab still in a tumble

Rocket Lab gets the Capstone mission off to a good start in June.

Engineers are still trying to regain full control of the Capstone satellite that was launched by Rocket Lab towards the Moon in June and which fell into a tumble in early September after Rocket Lab’s role in the mission ended.

The US$33 million (NZ$59m) satellite is owned and operated by United States firm Advanced Space and is still due to arrive in its intended orbit around the Moon in about 41 days.

But it has been in an uncontrolled spin after a manoeuvre to adjust its course went wrong in early September.

Nasa said on Friday that the satellite remained “power positive”, with its solar panels continuing to generate more power than the satellite needed to function, providing hope it might still be possible to right the spacecraft.

“The Capstone mission team is continuing to work towards recovery of the spacecraft full three-axis control,” it said.

“This work includes collecting information from the spacecraft, running simulations, and refining recovery plans.”

supplied An artist’s impression of the Capstone satellite that is now tumbling towards the Moon.

Rocket Lab spokesperson Morgan Bailey said it was now too late for Rocket Lab to implement a back-up plan on behalf of Nasa.

That could have seen the Photon spacecraft that Rocket Lab used to carry Capstone on the first leg of its trip to the Moon manoeuvre into the same orbit originally targeted by Capstone.

Rocket Lab began investigating that back-up plan after a separate incident in July when Nasa temporarily lost contact with Capstone shortly after its launch.

But Bailey said that previously-possible alternative was no longer an option as its Photon craft had now been directed to “explore the solar system”, parked in an out-of-the-way orbit around the Sun.

Capstone’s mission is to orbit the Moon and send back data that will help show whether its orbit is suitable for a future Nasa lunar space station, called Gateway.

Nasa’s Moon programme has experienced other setbacks, with the launch of its uncrewed Artemis 1 test mission to the Moon currently delayed until next month after the discovery in September of a hydrogen leak on its new Orion rocket.