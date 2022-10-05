Lack of supply leds to 'corner hustle' selling Indian clothing in Gore

Swetlana Patel shows off skirt she designed for dance celebrations made with almost 10 metres of fabric and hand stitched embroidery. She views clothing as an expression of culture and is helping the Southland Indian community keep theirs alive.

For Swetlana Patel, a sari is more than just an item of clothing – it’s an heirloom, a heritage marker, a piece of art and on some days, a comfort miles from home.

However, when she moved to Southland, she discovered there weren’t any stores in the region or in Dunedin selling Indian clothing.

When the Covid-19 pandemic closed the borders, a visit to India was a long way off and shipping costs started climbing.

“I thought, if I’m craving my stuff, other people must be too,” Patel said, and so Sitara Indian Clothing was born.

READ MORE:

* Side hustle and bustle: These women turned personal passions into profitable pursuits

* Woman on a mission to show Kiwis there's more to Indian food than butter chicken

* Covid-19: Gore's businesswomen buck the retail downturn trend

* Explore Indian culture at Petone's food fiesta



Based in Gore, Patel said the Indian community in Southland was growing and by importing garments she was helping to keep the culture and traditions alive.

It’s tradition, for example, for a bride to bring no fewer than 11 saris when they join their new family, she said, while different coloured fabrics carried different significance.

These days, young women buy new, but when Patel was married the saris were precious heirlooms passed on from her mother.

“These are treasures, and they will never go out of trend,” she said.

While her inventory includes modern designs and Indo Western garments, Patel gushes when she shows off handcrafted pieces – some made from pure camel wool, other shaped by families who’ve been doing this for generations.

Louisa Steyl/Stuff Swetlana Patel says given the size of India, each region has its own style and traditional designs. She tries to stock something from each district.

“Every stitch has different layers. It takes six to seven months to make one piece.”

In an ideal world, Patel would be selling her own designs – but it’s a lot of work for the mum who’s a physiotherapist by day; and also sells food and henna art at festivals throughout Southland.

“It’s my very, very side hustle. It’s a corner hustle for me,” she joked about Sitara Indian Clothing.

Patel, who has been a Southlander for four years, will become the first ever retail vendor at the Hokonui Culture Feast at the Gore Town and Country Club on Thursday evening.

Organisers are hoping more stallholders will be inspired to follow suit.

“My business is not just for Indians, anyone can enjoy my stuff,” Patel said. “It’s about exchanging cultures and spreading the colour.”