High Court rejects Westland Dairy's claims of big losses from using Gloriavale milk

Gloriavale Christian Community's fight to safeguard $8m in annual income from its dairy farms is making its way through the High Court.

Westland Dairy Company claims it lost customers as a result of doing business with Gloriavale got short shrift in a High Court decision over suspension of a milk supply contract.

Canaan Farming Dairy Ltd has successfully obtained an interim injunction forcing Westland Dairy to keep collecting milk from its three dairy farms as part of a contract worth more than $8m annually.

In a decision delivered on Tuesday Justice Jan-Marie Doogue said Canaan had a very real prospect of succeeding in its claim for a permanent injunction at trial, and there was no evidence of actual loss by Westland Dairy, which had claimed one customer would only resume orders if its product did not contain any Gloriavale milk.

Westland Dairy, owned by Chinese dairy giant Yili, suspended its milk contract with Canaan in June after an Employment Court judgement found three former Gloriavale workers were exploited as child labour, and treated as volunteers instead of paid employees.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Gloriavale’s three dairy farms produce up 40,000 litres of milk a day during their spring peak, and a witness told the High Court the Westland Regional Council was unable to provide any clear direction of how to dispose of uncollected milk if it had to be dumped.

The future of the milk contract will now go to trial, and court will also have to settle the question of yet to be quantified damages and costs.

In evidence Westland said it had already lost one customer, and anticipated that at least four of its most significant customers would have grounds for suspending or terminating contracts based on breach of suppliers’ codes of conduct around issues of labour exploitation, and reputational concerns if Canaan milk continued to be used.

Westland put financial losses from one cancelled contract at $150,000, and chief executive Richard Wyeth said concern from another company about in-store promotions “might have an impact of $95,000”.

But the Judge said that there was no evidence of “actual loss” or “whether the money could be recovered from elsewhere or from other clients.

“There is extremely limited credible evidence that Westland has lost, or would actually lose contracts, let alone anything like the figures that it has provided in the submissions.”

Countdown supermarkets sell Westland’s Westgold butter and a spokesperson said that, while it still reviewing the judgement, at this stage it did not see it having any impact on its ability to continue stocking the company’s products.

“Subject to them continuing to comply with our responsible sourcing policy and standards, as we expect from all of our suppliers and our suppliers’ suppliers.”

Amanda Cropp/Stuff Westgold butter will remain on New Zealand supermarket shelves. Foodstuffs and Countdown say a High Court decision around the source of some milk used by producer Westland Dairy will not affect the product’s availability.

Foodstuffs said it would also continue to stock Westgold butter.

Westland Dairy was reluctant to comment on the judgement because of ongoing court proceedings, but it said relationships with suppliers were extremely important, and the decision to suspend milk collection from Gloriavale was based on concerning employment and social issues identified by the [Employment Court].

“We hope these issues will be resolved to the satisfaction of those who have been affected as well as our customers as we continue to defend the best interests of our business in any ongoing legal process.”

In court Westland argued that discretionary clauses in its contract gave it the right to reject milk if production did not comply with legal requirements, if it would not be in Westland’s best interests, or “if there was any reason to refuse it.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Westland Dairy Company exports to more than 40 countries globally and says it has to be mindful of its customers’ supply chain concerns about modern slavery and labour exploitation.

Justice Doogue said there was a strong case that Westland’s discretions has not been exercised reasonably, and Canaan had not breached its obligations relating to milk purity, biosecurity, workplace safety or animal welfare.

The Judge said Westland had adopted an irreconcilable position by attempting to say it was suspending rather than terminating the contracts, and would resume milk collection when its concerns were addressed, yet it was asking Canaan to take permanent steps, such as selling off its 2000 cows, that would destroy the commercial viability of the farms.

Canaan Dairy was not a party to the Employment Court case which sparked the contract suspension move.

However, in August Westland Dairy filed affidavit evidence from a former Gloriavale member that up until 2018, from age six to age 13, he had worked up to eight hours a day before and after school on the dairy farms, and the young man said at least two other minors were still working on the dairy farms last year.

This contradicted statements made in court by Canaan Dairy lawyer Richard Raymond, KC, who last week apologised to the Judge for incorrectly submitting in July that no children had worked on Gloriavale’s farms since 2017.

Canaan has given an undertaking that, pending further order of the court, it will not employ any minors or associate partners under the age of 18 on its farms, and one of its three dairy properties will be run by an independent sharemilker from mid-October.

Glorivale leaders did not respond to a request for comment.