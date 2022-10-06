Company refuses to deliver gas bottles to steep Dunedin property citing health and safety

Victor Billot has to service his Dunedin home with two 9kg bottles of gas after Genesis declined to continue to supply with a 27kg bottle.

A Dunedin man is furious after arranging for gas to be delivered to his new home before he moved in, only to find out the company would no longer deliver it because access to the property was too steep.

Victor Billot moved into his newly purchased home in the Dunedin suburb of Clyde Hill at Christmas, arranging in advance for Genesis to supply electricity and gas for hot water and the cooking hob.

When he moved in, he discovered the 27kg gas bottles at the side of the home had disappeared, leaving him without hot water or cooking facilities.

Attempts to get an answer from Genesis proved difficult: “They messed me around for days.”

Stuff Genesis won't deliver 27kg gas bottles up this hill for health and safety reasons.

The company eventually cited health and safety issues as the reason for not delivering gas, as Billot’s property had steep access.

“It is a bit difficult, I’m not saying it isn’t ... but it is not exactly a cliff.”

Billot was left with no option but to fill two 9kg cylinders every couple of weeks.

It also meant the single father faced an expensive bill to convert the gas hot water back to electricity.

Billot said he was annoyed the company did not inform him they were no longer delivering 27kg bottles when he signed up as a new customer, despite delivering the bottles to the previous occupant, who the company later said was a ‘’legacy customer’’.

‘’Obviously if you are a legacy customer they keep on delivering it, but because I’m new they said ‘no’.’’

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff After Victor Billot moved into his new home, he was surprised to learn his gas company would no longer supply 27kg gas bottles to the Dunedin property due to health and safety reasons.

No other companies were delivering 27kg gas bottles to Dunedin households though businesses could still have that size. Other New Zealand centres including Christchurch, Hamilton, Tauranga and Auckland were still seeing deliveries of 27kg gas bottles.

An email to Billot from a Genesis resolutions coordinator said: ‘’We acknowledge the poor experience and conflicting information was provided and wish to assure you feedback has been passed onto the staff concerned via their managers’’.

Billot said he was initially offered $100 credit by the company ‘’to basically go away”.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Genesis declined to continue supplying gas to a Dunedin property.

He declined and took his case to the Utilities Disputes, an independent dispute resolution service for electricity, gas, and water complaints.

Billot said he wanted to clarify whether a utility had any wider responsibilities to ensure supply.

‘’I don’t want to do this, I want them to do it because that is their job, and they were doing it until I moved in.’’

He was concerned about the impact it may have on other Dunedin residents, such as the elderly, who lived on steep sections and who may have no other delivery options.

The decision by commissioner Mary Ollivier​ noted his property was up steps and a vertical path, making it unsafe to transport LPG bottles by trolley. It also noted that while there was a driveway close by, Genesis was not able to access it. Meanwhile, the front of the property could be slippery when wet.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff 9kg gas bottles at Victor Billot's Dunedin home.

Billot accepted some of those reasons were reasonable for the supply of 45kg LPG bottles, but not for the 27kg bottles he requested.

As Genesis had reneged on the agreement to supply his property with gas, Billot argued they should compensate him for the changes required for his hot water and heating systems.

The decision noted the company had accepted it had supplied incorrect information about its ability to supply LPG.

’It would have been preferable if Genesis had confirmed the restrictions in place re delivery of LPG bottles before transferring Mr Billot’s account to the new property,’’ Ollivier said in her decision.

She also acknowledged Billot’s frustration over the poor customer service, with the company offering him a $250 customer service credit over the ‘’conflicting information it provided’’.

However, Ollivier was satisfied $250 was ‘’a fair and reasonable offer’’ to resolve the communication issues.

The decision to stop delivering 27kg bottles was a commercial decision by Genesis, which ‘’it is entitled to make’’, she said.

‘’It is also based on its initial safety assessment. I am unable to direct Genesis to change its practise in this area and cannot take this aspect of his complaint any further.

‘’I am satisfied Genesis has not acted unreasonably and has made a reasonable offer to resolve the complaint.”

The decision noted that Billot could take the matter to the Disputes Tribunal or the District Court, but he said he was unlikely to take it further.

A Genesis spokesperson confirmed it had moved away from supplying residential deliveries of LPG bottles under 45kg nationwide.

Properties were checked on a “case-by-case basis”, the spokesperson said.

‘’While we make every effort to serve customers on the variety of sites found among New Zealand homes, we may delay, suspend, or end our delivery at any time if access to a customer’s property and/or the cylinder installation point is considered to present an unacceptable risk to health and safety.’’

While the company would work with those impacted ‘’it is the customer or homeowner's accountability to put the improvements in place’’.