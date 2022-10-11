Gore's hunt for more industrial land to develop

The Gore District Council is on the hunt for more industrial land after a report identified 69ha of industrial zoned land was needed across Gore and Mataura. (File photo)

The Gore District Council is on the hunt for more industrial land, but some residents are concerned that their semi-rural properties on the outskirts of town could be rezoned to meet the need.

The council has consulted with property owners in south Gore about rezoning their land to industrial, after a report identified 69ha of industrial zoned land was needed across Gore and Mataura.

Industrial land is located in several areas around Gore’s central business area, along the state highway entrances to the town, and in west Gore.

Council chief executive Stephen Parry said market analysis had identified a significant shortage of industrial zoned land in Gore, which meant potential businesses looking to establish in Southland may consider areas outside the Gore district.

READ MORE:

* Judge declines consents for controversial Gore bridge

* HW Richardson Group plans fuel stop upgrade



“Industrial growth will provide for employment opportunities and have consequential economic benefits for the district,’’ Parry said.

The report identified four areas that could be rezoned – the western side of SH1 to continue the industrial zoning from Falconers Rd down to the Waitane meatworks, which was zoned Industrial under the Operative District Plan; north-east Gore, opposite Mataura Valley Milk; and south and north of Mataura.

Earlier this year the council undertook targeted consultation with landowners in those areas.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The Gore District Council needs more industrial land at Mataura, but chose not to rezone land to the north of the town after feedback from residents. (File photo)

In the first round of targeted consultation, mixed feedback was received from landowners in all areas, but the most opposition was received from landowners within the north Mataura area.

“As this area had a number of other constraints including flood hazard, productive soil values and the larger number of residential landowners which presented a potential barrier to future development opportunities, the council decided not to pursue this area and instead to proceed with considering south Mataura for rezoning,’’ Parry said.

“The proposal for south Gore rezoning differs to north Mataura as there are existing strong pressures on the availability of industrial land in the area as evidenced by the establishment of a number of industrial businesses over the past decade.

“The area is capable of being adequately serviced, has good transport links, is close to town and has existing industrial activities.’’

But some residents in the area are not happy about having their land rezoned.

Donna Vincent owns 7ha where she owns horses at south Gore.

“Horses and industry are not compatible,’’ she said.

“This isn’t light commercial industry they’re talking about, it’s factories. We’d lose our views of the hills, the night sky, the fresh air.’’

At the meeting, she encouraged about 30 residents to make submissions to the council’s district plan.

“A lot of people find that intimidating. You’re making a big statement, it’s not a simple process, and a number of people found that quite daunting,’’ she said.

All feedback would be considered and if necessary, changes might be made to the District Plan before the Proposed District Plan was formally notified for further public submissions, Parry said.