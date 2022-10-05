Burger Fuel launches craft beer made from 'rescued' bread

Burger Fuel has launched its own craft beer, LargerFuel and Largerfuel Light, made out of rescued bread.

Kiwi burger chain Burger Fuel is launching its own craft beer made out of “rescued” surplus bread.

October would mark 27 years in the burger business for the brand, and it had teamed up with Citizen Collective to launch limited-run craft beers, LargerFuel and LargerFuel Light, to celebrate.

LargerFuel was described as a “a crisp, refreshing, straight-up lager”, while LargerFuel Light was “a fresh, crisp, full-bodied low alcohol lager”.

Bread was one of New Zealand’s most wasted food products, with more than 29 million loaves going to waste in New Zealand every year, according to Love Food Hate Waste.

That figure did not account for unsold bread from supermarkets and shops.

Burger Fuel teamed up with Citizen, which provides a circular solution to “rescue and upcycle” unsold fresh supermarket bread, to create a craft beer.

LagerFuel and LagerFuel Light is brewed in partnership with Sawmill Brewery, and uses the fermented sugars of wasted supermarket bread in the brewing process.

The result was a lager that used one slice of bread per can.

The long-term goal was to utilise the spent-grain flour by-product from the LagerFuel and LagerFuel Light brewing process and upcycle that grain to bake into future Burger Fuel wholemeal buns.

“A lot of work has gone into the development of our buns over the years,” food and menu development manager Chris Mills said.

“There’s no added sugar in our recipe, that sweetness is achieved with pumpkin and potato flour. And by incorporating the spent grain, we can reduce the amount of refined white flour required in each bun by 4%, which enhances the flavour, but also with the added environmental benefit”.

Head of brand and marketing Nikki Soons said the launch was the first phase of a longer-term vision.

“We’re hoping that people will love the beer, resonate with the purpose, and help us sell through our first batch, meaning there’s a real potential for selling into liquor retail and supermarkets.

“Then we could see, not only a great tasting, positive impact craft beer on shelf, but spent grain flour BurgerFuel buns on the 2023 menu, completing the circularity objective of the initiative”.