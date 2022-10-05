TAB hardware failure leads to website and app outage

Sports betters were hit with a TAB outage on Wednesday morning after a hardware failure.

Fred Laury, TAB NZ chief digital officer said the sports betting website and mobile app was unexpectedly unavailable overnight and into the morning.

“TAB experienced a hardware failure in a datacentre overnight,” he said.

This resulted in an outage and the TAB website and mobile app being unavailable for a short amount of time.

Despite the website saying it the issue would be fixed by 8am, it was resolved by 9am.