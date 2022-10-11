Advert for electromagnetic field 'protection pyramid' deemed misleading by watchdog

Life Energy has been handed down a slap over the wrist by the Advertising Standards Authority over how it tried to sell a pyramid they say can "deal with" the effects of electromagnetic radiation.

A company claiming to help with the impacts of “geopathic stress” has been reprimanded by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

Life Energy Designs Ltd, the company of couple David and Margie Slinger, sells products it calls “electromagnetic field protection devices,” as well as pendants and stickers that allegedly defend against radiation.

In a decision published this month, the ASA upheld a complaint about one device’s advert in particular, saying the claims Life Energy makes about the product were unsubstantiated, and ordered the advertisement be removed.

The device in question is called an EMF Protection Pyramid Power P.E.BAL. It costs $169.

On the company’s website, Life Energy claimed it is “the most powerful EMF shielding device we now produce…. As the strongest EMF device on the market today, it offers a huge protective field of 36 meters, making it more than capable of dealing with Wi-Fi, 5G, electromagnetic field radiation, geopathic stress – or indeed, any unbalanced energy…”

The person behind the complaint, who is not named in the ASA decision, described the advert as “patent nonsense and at odds with the basic laws of physics”.

In their response, Life Energy said the advert never claimed that the pyramid could “block EMF”, and said the complainant was mistaken.

“Careful reading of the text will inform the reader that we do not claim to block EMF with this product. We use the words “dealing with,” their response to the body said.

They said their products were tested by consumers, and referred to their online consumer ratings as evidence of their product’s efficacy.

TOM PULLAR-STRECKER/STUFF Three benefits of 5G technology (video first published in 2019).

The Complaints Board said the advertisement was in breach of the Therapeutic and Health Advertising Code, which is the specific section of the ASA’s code relating to health advertising.

They said the advert was misleading, “did not observe a high standard of social responsibility,” and that the company’s response to the complaint was “opinion-based and was not sufficiently robust to support the claims made in the advertisement.”

University of Auckland Professor of Physics Richard Easther said while the advertisement used plenty of words physicists used, they weren’t using them correctly.

“It's standard variety of junk science,” he said. “People take a word salad about electromagnetism and electromagnetic waves which are well understood and are things that have been well understood for years, and turn them into something that somehow mystically solves a variety of health ailments both real and imaginary.

“Even if the claims they were making about electromagnetic waves were true, there is no plausible method of action that a little aluminium pyramid with loops of wire inside it could have the effects they say it does.”

Supplied University of Auckland department of physics professor Richard Easther says the Life Energy devices are “standard variety of junk science”.

“We know that most devices we use are far below those thresholds. Even if they were dangerous, I can’t see anything about this device that would remove those electromagnetic fields, especially at those large radiuses.

“That just doesn’t seem to be consistent with any understanding we have of how electricity interacts with matter.”

Easther said he worried people might use them and defer the actual treatment they needed for any conditions they were suffering.

“It has its roots in a 70-year-old grift, it’s not new. That you can sell it on the internet, that's new.”

It’s the second time Life Energy has been taken to task by the ASA. The first time was in 2015, when a complaint was upheld about the company’s claims their products could protect against cancers caused by cellphones.

At the time, the ASA said the adverts “exaggerated and conflated the causation between cell phones and cancer,” and said the website testimonials were not clearly authenticated.

"The Complaints Board confirmed the use of testimonials to support claims in lieu of robust scientific evidence was irresponsible and deceptive and likely to mislead the consumer," the board said at the time.

Life Energy did not respond to a request for comment.