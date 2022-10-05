Consumers not so gloomy? Spending inches up

Worldline data shows consumer spending is not as weak as first feared.

Consumer spending is not as dire as predicted, Worldline says, and has lifted a little faster than the rate of inflation.

There was $2.92 billion in consumer spending processed through Worldline NZ’s payments network across core retail merchants in September, up 16% on September last year.

But because retailers in many parts of the country were operating in various stages of Covid-19 lockdowns last year, Worldline’s head of data, George Putnam, said longer-term data patterns were more insightful.

“As we saw last month, a large year-on-year jump in spending at this point in 2022 is primarily due to Covid-19 conditions at the same time in 2021, so we need to turn to 2019 as the pre-Covid baseline for any comparisons,” he said.

Quarterly results since 2019 confirmed spending growth was happening, at least in nominal terms, he said.

David Clark, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, explains in May why the Government moved to cap the merchant fees retailers have to pay to accept credit card payments.

Putnam said Worldline NZ’s consumer spending data for the latest September quarter was 14.6% above the pre-Covid levels of the September quarter of 2019, while the inflation rate over the same period was slightly less.

Spending in the quarter ending September this year was 14.6% above that of three years earlier and the growth rate had increased from the three-year rate of 13.6% recorded in June.

“However, spending growth is only just keeping up with rising prices. The September CPI is yet to be released but average prices are estimated to have risen by around 13% since September 2019, which implies we are spending in real terms around 1% more now compared to three years ago,” he said.

David White/Stuff There was $2.92 billion spent in Wordline’s network in September, up 16% on September 2021.

“In spite of that meagre real growth rate, we have seen several reports in recent months that say consumer confidence is very low, so it is a pleasant surprise to see nominal retail spending still increasing – a case of the retail sector being not as bad as feared.”

Regionally, spending through core retail merchants remained above 2019 levels in all regions.

The 2019-2022 growth rate was highest in Taranaki (31.3%), Hawke’s Bay (25.3%) and Wairarapa (25.3%) and lowest in Gisborne (4.2%) and Wellington (9.1%).

The most significant changes in three-year growth rates between the June and September quarters was accelerated spending in Otago and Southland but decelerated spending in mid-to-lower North Island regions of Wellington, Wairarapa, Whanganui and Gisborne.