'Bloodbath': Award-winning tech startup FirstAML makes sudden restructure announcement

Award-winning tech startup FirstAML has announced a major restructure during a shock meeting described as a “bloodbath” by one employee.

FirstAML’s chief executive, Milan Cooper, acknowledged a restructure was being proposed “due to challenging economic conditions” in overseas markets, but said he could not disclose specific details.

The announcement comes less than a year after the company received a $28.7 million capital injection during its Series B funding round.

After the successful funding round was announced in November last year, Cooper told the Australian Financial Review the money would give the company “significant runway” to expand overseas.

The funding was meant to help the firm double its staff headcount from 90 to 180 employees as part of an international expansion.

FirstAML has three main offices in Auckland, Sydney and London.

The company has rapidly expanded its headcount since 2017, and moved into the Australian market before the second tranche of anti-money laundering law reforms passed.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Milan Cooper formed First AML in 2017 with co-founders Bion Behdin and Chris Caigou,

FirstAML was also named most innovative hi-tech service at the NZ Hi-Tech Awards this year.

The company provides Software as a Service(SaaS) anti-money laundering (AML) compliance services that helps people comply with AML rules.

As part of the restructure the company will disestablish all of its testers, who run quality assurance on its services.

Cooper said quality assurance would be run by its engineering teams as part of “an alternative strategy for quality assurance”.

An employee said the announcement came as a shock to staff after an “all hands” meeting was called on Tuesday and employees were confronted with the announcement that many would lose their jobs.

He described it as a “bloodbath” and said people were visibly distressed by the news.

Cooper said the meeting was emotional for all who attended, including himself.

“It is not easy discussing the possibility of losing some of our highly valued colleagues.”

An employee, who spoke under the condition of anonymity because he is still employed at the company, claimed significant lay-offs were signalled.

Cooper said the announcement was only a proposal, and could change.

He also said the restructure as proposed would leave their global head count 75% larger than it was in October last year, a month before it received its $28.7m injection of capital.

123rf Tech stocks worldwide have suffered from rising interest rates and plummeting stockmarket values.

Cooper said the restructure was also needed so that the company could “continue our expansion in the UK where our team has grown to 30 since we opened an office there earlier this year”.

However, an employee said things had been tough even before the announcement and claimed the likely redundancies were not entirely due to international factors.

“Part of why morale is so bad is we’ve been on a bit of a death-march for the last couple of months to try and catch up with one of our competitors on some key features that we basically neglected to build.”

He said some competitors had more automated systems and the company had been rapidly trying to replicate these.

The employee alleged the shift had been made because FirstAML had previously been focused on more complex anti-money laundering compliance cases but then discovered the market for providing such a service was limited.

Cooper denied there had been a recent shift in focus around automation or adopting features used by competitor services.

“As a SaaS business we are constantly evolving our product, including increased automation of processes over time.

“This has been no different over the last several months and our strategy has not changed in this regard.

“Every business needs to ensure it is best set up to deal with market changes and we are no different.”