Tupperware consultants claim privacy breaches and misleading product prices

Tupperware consultants facing the end of their businesses say the past two years have been filled with problems – but the final straw was a “misleading” mystery box promotion.

Ultimately Organised Limited (UOL), the importer of Tupperware in New Zealand, announced in August it would close its business on October 30 after Covid-19 caused a decline in sales and Tupperware parties.

UOL, owned by Ross Dawson and Maria Wadsworth, had been the only importer of Tupperware in NZ since 2020.

Consultants have been barred from talking to the media since the announcement of the closure.

One consultant said they were told they would instantly lose their accounts if they spoke to media or leaked the news of the closure of Tupperware.

But as their contracts were coming to an end later in the month anyway, more were feeling confident to speak out.

One consultant said they were told on Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day to do a stock take and the website would be closed while that happened. It reopened with stock available and customers were told they had until the end of the week to buy what they wanted. Initially, it had been hoped they could order until the end of October.

Supplied One of the mystery boxes that Tupperware mystery boxes that was meant to value more than $500.

Consultants rushed to do final orders and were given the opportunity to purchase five different “mystery boxes” of products that had been “squirrelled away in the warehouse”, for $195 each. They were told they were worth more than $500.

But when the boxes arrived, consultants said, only two of the five boxes were over the retail value of $500 and none of the items were new. All were sale items. Some consultants claimed it was false advertising, which UOL denied.

One Tupperware consultant of nearly five years, Pania, who did not want her last name used due to concerns of legal action, said there had been a lot of problems, including threatening behaviour by higher ups, breaches of privacy and deception.

“As soon as Tupperware NZ became its own entity, they slashed our commission from 30% down to 20% and everything majorly went up in price,” she said.

Dawson said Tupperware International increased the commission before UOL became the importer.

Supplied Pania said one of the mystery boxes she received only had an RRP of $390.50.

Pania said: “Customers were no longer interested because the warranties were no longer being honoured, so people would be both out of product and out of pocket, and they kept selling stock they didn’t have which left customers waiting up to six months for items. I’d be put off too.”

Pania said one of the mystery boxes she received only had a recommended retail price (RRP) of $390.50.

“The boxes were disappointing, a rip-off, contained only clearance items and consultant items. Just junk.”

Screenshots seen by Stuff show Tupperware listed the prices of all the items in the boxes after it was confronted about the prices by consultants when customers expressed their disappointment.

Tupperware used a higher RRP of the products than what was on the website.

An example was the Aruba 415ml sports bottle that was listed as $17 RRP on the website, $12 for sale but $24 in the mystery box.

Another consultant said she spent $600 on mystery boxes and “was sent leftovers that they couldn’t sell on the website in clearance products”.

“They assured us that it was special items that were put aside. I got sent a Tupperware tablecloth which has no value.”

PRIME VIDEO Tupperware may have closed the lid on New Zealand, but our nostalgia for the stuff is as strong as Mrs Maisel's.

But Pania said she was most concerned about a breach of privacy, which caused all customer order numbers, names and addresses to be visible to anyone who searched for an order on its website.

“They were notified of it days ago, and yet we can still search to see people’s addresses and information. I know of me and another consultant with protection orders, so this is actually dangerous for us.”

A Tupperware spokesperson said the breach of privacy was brought to the company’s attention and prompt action was taken to remove that function from the site.

She said promotions were an integral part of the business, designed to promote behaviour that supported the business.

Unlike some other Tupperware markets where there were variable commission rates, there was a consistent commission rate for New Zealand consultants which was carried over from the previous business structure. This rate applied to all sales, whether they were online orders or generated at parties.

She said there had been constant and clear communication with consultants and while closure was set for October 30 at the latest, it was always subject to stock availability.

“The Tupperware New Zealand website is still functioning, however, due to unprecedented demand by the public, we have exhausted all stock and our warehouse is now closed. We have therefore removed our shopping functionality from the website.”

Consultants and consumers could still access their accounts and were able to register their interest to receive warranty system updates via email, she said.

She said the mystery boxes were carefully prepared by warehouse staff who had “a combined service of over 100 years and know what they are doing”.

“To say anything else is disparaging to their work ethics and standards, and indeed has been very hurtful to the team.

“They worked diligently to ensure all mystery boxes contained items with an RRP value of $500 or more. Less than 1% of customers who purchased a mystery box have queried their contents and placed a ticket in our customer service system. Each of these have been reviewed, responded to and were found to be valued at over $500 RRP,” she said.